NFL record 68-yard field goal by Cam Little helps Jaguars top Raiders 30-29 in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trevor Lawrence scored on a quarterback sneak in overtime for his second rushing touchdown of the game, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat Las Vegas 30-29 on Sunday when nose tackle DaVon Hamilton batted down Geno Smith’s pass to deny the Raiders a winning 2-point conversion.

Jacksonville’s Cam Little broke an NFL record with a 68-yard field goal at the end of the first half, and his 48-yarder with 16 seconds left sent the game to OT.

With 3:24 left in the extra period, Lawrence jumped over the pile and stretched the ball just over the goal line for a 30-23 lead with 3:24 left. Smith responded by hitting Brock Bowers for a 2-yard TD, but his throw on the 2-point try never even reached the end zone because the 335-pound Hamilton got his hands up and swatted it away.

The Jaguars (5-3) ended a two-game skid and improved their playoff chances. Las Vegas (2-6) has lost six of seven.

Lawrence, who battled an illness, completed 23 of 34 passes for 220 yards, and his 7-yard run early in the fourth quarter put the Jags ahead 13-9. Travis Etienne rushed for 84 yards on 22 carries.

Bowers, who missed the previous three games because of a knee injury, caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Smith passed for 284 yards and four TDs.

BRONCOS 18, TEXANS 15

HOUSTON (AP) — Bo Nix threw two touchdown passes and Wil Lutz made a 34-yard field goal as time expired and the Denver Broncos rallied to beat the Houston Texans 18-15 Sunday to extend their winning streak to six games.

They improved to 4-0 this season in games where they trailed entering the fourth quarter.

The Broncos (7-2) had punted three times in a row before a 25-yard scramble by Nix got them to their 39 with less than a minute to go. J.K. Dobbins followed with a 9-yard scamper and a 9-yard run by Nix two plays after that set up the game-winning field goal.

Nix couldn’t do much in the first three quarters against Houston’s top-ranked defense, but RJ Harvey’s 27-yard TD reception and Troy Franklin’s 2-point conversion grab tied it at 15-all early in the fourth quarter.

C.J. Stroud sustained a concussion when he was hit at the end of a slide early in the first quarter. Ka’imi Fairbairn tied a career-high with five field goals, but the Texans struggled to move the ball with Davis Mills at quarterback after Stroud’s injury.

BEARS 47, BENGALS 42

Caleb Williams connected with Colston Loveland for a 58-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left, and Chicago beat Cincinnati in a wild game that featured three touchdowns in the last two minutes and two lead changes in the final minute.

After Joe Flacco put the Bengals ahead 42-41 with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Andrei Iosivas, Chicago took over on its own 28 with 54 seconds left. Four plays later, on first down from the 42, Williams found Loveland down the middle. The rookie tight end caught it at the Bengals 36, bounced off Cincinnati defensive backs Jordan Battle and Geno Stone and ran to the end zone to give Chicago its fifth win in six games.

Williams passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns, and he also caught a TD pass from D.J. Moore on a trick play for the Bears’ first score. He later hauled in a 20-yard pass from Tyson Bagent, becoming the first starting QB in nearly 82 years with multiple receptions in a game.

The 40-year-old Flacco, who did not practice on Wednesday and Friday after injuring the AC joint in his right throwing shoulder in last week’s loss to the New York Jets, was 30 of 44 for a career-high 470 yards and four TDs. But the Bengals scored at least 30 points and lost for the second straight week and sixth time dating to last season.

Cincinnati had not scored 40 points or more in defeat since falling 51-45 to Cleveland on Sept. 16, 2007.

49ERS 34, GIANTS 24

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey caught a touchdown pass from Mac Jones, rushed for another score and San Francisco got back on track by running all over New York on the way to a victory.

McCaffrey accounted for 173 scrimmage yards — 106 on the ground on his 28 carries and 67 receiving on five catches. Many of the 49ers fans in attendance chanted “CMC! CMC!” after he got into the end zone past the midway point of the fourth quarter.

A week after a franchise-low 10 rushing attempts, Kyle Shanahan’s team ran the ball 39 times for 159 yards, including Brian Robinson Jr.’s 18-yard touchdown that sent a lot of the Giants crowd to the exits.

Jones completed his first 14 passes on the way to finishing 19 of 24 for 235 yards and TD passes to McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings. Jones bounced back from a fumble forced by Brian Burns and caught by Abdul Carter to improve to 5-2 as a starter this season.

Pounding the ball against the Giants with not much resistance and plenty of missed tackles, the 49ers (6-3) quickly moved past a clunker of a loss at Houston, even without starting quarterback Brock Purdy for a fifth consecutive game. Robinson — who torched the Giants (2-7) during his first three NFL seasons with Washington — averaged 10.6 yards a carry to show it was not just McCaffrey having success on the ground.

PANTHERS 16, PACKERS 13

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Rico Dowdle rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and his big run in the final minute set up Ryan Fitzgerald’s last-second 49-yard field goal as Carolina beat Green Bay to snap the Packers’ three-game win streak.

The loss could prove costly for Green Bay (5-2-1). Packers star tight end Tucker Kraft was carted off the field with a knee injury in the third quarter.

Carolina (5-4), a two-touchdown underdog according to BetMGM Sportsbook, bounced back from a 40-9 home loss to Buffalo to get back over .500.

Dowdle had been splitting time with Chuba Hubbard, but Panthers coach Dave Canales said Dowdle would get the bulk of the carries, and the move paid off.

Running behind an injury-riddled offensive line, Dowdle responded with a brilliant 25-carry performance that included one big mistake.

His second touchdown of the day gave the Panthers a 13-6 lead late in the third quarter. But he celebrated that score by thrusting his hips twice, an apparent reference to a “Key & Peele” sketch, and was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Fitzgerald’s ensuing 48-yard extra-point attempt into a swirling wind was well short, keeping Carolina’s lead at 13-6.

Dowdle and Fitzgerald both redeemed themselves after Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs scored a tying touchdown from 2 yards out on third-and-goal with 2:01 left. Rather than having to go for 2 to tie the game, the Packers evened the score on Brandon McManus’ extra point.

After Carolina got the ball back, Dowdle’s 19-yard carry on second-and-10 from midfield got the Panthers in field-goal position, and the rookie kicker from Florida State came through as time expired.

PATRIOTS 24, FALCONS 23

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye threw two touchdown passes and had a pair of turnovers in an uneven performance, and New England held on for its sixth straight victory over Atlanta after Parker Romo missed a potential tying extra point for the Falcons.

Terrell Jennings had his first career rushing touchdown for the Patriots (7-2).

New England led 24-17 in the fourth quarter when Michael Penix Jr. connected with Drake London for a 40-yard gain along the sideline with Christian Gonzalez in coverage. Gonzalez was injured on the play after being landed on the play, leaving the Patriots without their best cornerback with the Falcons in the red zone.

The Patriots forced a fourth-and-goal on the 8, but London outstretched Carlton Davis III on a jump ball for a toe-tapping touchdown to get the Falcons within a point.

But Romo’s extra point attempt missed wide right.

New England went three-and-out on its next possession, giving the ball back to Atlanta with 3:30 remaining.

The Falcons drove to the Patriots 48 before an intentional grounding penalty on Penix pushed them back and forced them to punt.

New England faced another third down, but this time Maye completed a pass to Hunter Henry for a 17-yard gain that allowed the Patriots to run out the clock.

Maye finished 19 of 29 for 259 yards, but was sacked six times. He also had an interception and was strip-sacked just before halftime to set up a touchdown by Atlanta.

The Falcons have lost their last eight meetings with the Patriots. Atlanta hasn’t won in Foxborough since 1998.

Penix passed for three touchdowns and finished 22 of 37 for 222 yards. Bijan Robinson rushed 12 times for 46 yards as the Falcons dropped to 0-5 when he rushes for fewer than 75.

VIKINGS 27, LIONS 24

DETROIT (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in his return from an ankle injury, leading Minnesota to a win over Detroit.

McCarthy sealed the victory by throwing a 16-yard pass to Jalen Nailor on third-and-5 from the Minnesota 28, a play that allowed Minnesota to run out the clock.

McCarthy, who led Michigan to the 2023 national championship, was 14 of 25 for 143 yards. He threw both of his scoring passes in the first quarter, connecting with Justin Jefferson from 10 yards out and T.J. Hockenson from 7 yards. He threw an interception on a ball that was ripped away from his intended receiver.

McCarthy ran for a 9-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, giving the Vikings a 24-14 lead.

The Vikings (4-4) had lost two straight and three of four, but bounced back behind their second-year quarterback, who had missed the previous five games.

The Lions went 3 for 3 on fourth down, converting the third time with Jared Goff’s 17-yard pass to Sam LaPorta early in the fourth quarter. They lined up to go for it on fourth-and-5 on the same drive and got a first down on a neutral-zone infraction by Jonathan Greenard.

Detroit ended up settling for a field-goal attempt, and it got blocked by Levi Drake Rodriguez. Isaiah Rodgers returned it 33 yards to set up Will Reichard’s 20-yard field goal. That proved to be a critical score because Goff threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams on the ensuing possession.

Lions coach Dan Campbell opted to kick off and use timeouts, hoping to get the ball back, but McCarthy’s clutch throw ended those hopes.

Goff was 25 of 37 for 284 yards with two touchdowns. LaPorta had 97 yards receiving and and a score, and St. Brown had 97 yards on nine catches. Jahmyr Gibbs was held to 25 yards rushing on nine carries and 3 yards on 3 receptions.

CHARGERS 27, TITANS 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score and the Los Angeles beat woeful Tennessee for its third win in four games.

Herbert, who came in leading the NFL with 2,140 yards passing, shook off an early pick-6 and losing both his tackles to injuries before halftime. Right tackle Bobby Hurt hurt a groin in the first quarter, and left tackle Joe Alt was carted off in the second after reinjuring his right ankle.

Odafe Oweh had two of Los Angeles’ four sacks.

The Chargers (6-3) took control midway through the third quarter, stopping the Titans and running back Tony Pollard on back-to-back plays at the 1 to protect a 20-17 lead.

Herbert then drove the Chargers 99 yards over 15 plays chewing up 9 minutes, 3 seconds off the clock. Herbert scored himself, running into the end zone for a 1-yard TD celebrating a 27-17 lead with a baseball slide.

After Joey Slye’s second field goal pulled the Titans within 27-20 with 4:19 left, Herbert helped the Chargers play keep-away to finish off the win. Herbert finished with a team-high 57 yards rushing.

The Titans (1-8) lost their fourth straight and third under interim coach Mike McCoy in his first game against the franchise he coached in San Diego between 2013 and 2016.

STEELERS 27, COLTS 20

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaylen Warren ran for two touchdowns, and Pittsburgh forced Indianapolis into six turnovers while securing the win.

The Steelers (5-3) snapped a two-game losing streak by harassing Colts quarterback Daniel Jones into the kind of mistakes he’d largely avoided during Indianapolis’ scorching-hot start.

Jones threw three interceptions and fumbled twice, including a strip-sack by Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt in the second quarter that seemed to shake the Steelers out of a weeks-long funk in which the NFL’s highest-paid defense gave up yards and points at an alarming rate.

Watt’s recovery, which came with the Steelers trailing by a touchdown and looking lifeless and on the receiving end of a smattering of boos from an uneasy Acrisure Stadium crowd, set up the first of Warren’s two touchdown runs and started a familiar pattern. Pittsburgh’s defense would take it away, then Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense would convert that turnover into points.

Pittsburgh turned three of Indianapolis’ giveaways into touchdowns during a stretch in which they ripped off 24 straight points to take control.

Two snaps after Warren’s plunge tied it, Jones threw an ill-advised pass right to Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson, who returned it 17 yards. Rodgers found Pat Freiermuth for a 12-yard touchdown pass two plays later to give the Steelers a lead they didn’t even flirt with squandering.

Rodgers finished 25 of 35 for 203 yards and a score on a day Pittsburgh’s offense managed just 225 yards of total offense.

RAMS 34, SAINTS 10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 281 yards and hit Davante Adams with two of his four touchdown passes in Los Angeles’ victory over struggling New Orleans.

Puka Nacua had seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in his return from an ankle injury, and the star receiver came back to the Rams’ sideline after briefly leaving with a chest injury in the second half.

Tyler Higbee also had a TD catch and Kyren Williams rushed for 114 yards and another score for the Rams (6-2), who returned from their bye with 438 yards in their third consecutive win.

Los Angeles also had another strong defensive effort, allowing only 224 yards. The Rams’ past three opponents have combined for only 20 points.

Tyler Shough passed for 176 yards in his first NFL start for the Saints (1-8), who are on their second four-game skid of the season. The second-round pick out of Louisville went 15 of 24, and he threw his first career TD pass to Juwan Johnson 7 seconds before halftime.

Stafford added another prolific performance to his standout 17th NFL season in his 230th start, going 24 of 32 while throwing at least four TD passes for the 19th time in his career. He has passed for 1,408 yards and 16 TDs with no interceptions in the Rams’ past five games.

BILLS 28, CHIEFS 21

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores to outduel Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo defeated Kansas City in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.

James Cook had 114 yards rushing and Buffalo’s defense did the rest in harassing Mahomes, who was sacked three times, hit 15 more and finished with the worst completion percentage of his career.

The game was decided in the final 17 seconds, when Mahomes threw three straight incompletions from Buffalo’s 40. The last throw fell short of the end zone and was batted down by rookie Maxwell Hairston. The drive began at Kansas City’s 42 after Matt Prater’s 52-yard field goal attempt for the Bills struck the right upright.

SEAHAWKS 38, COMMANDERS 14

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw four touchdown passes before his first incompletion, and Seattle played a near-perfect first half offensively on their way to a rout of Washington, who again lost Jayden Daniels to an injury Sunday night.

Daniels, Washington’s second-year quarterback, left in the fourth quarter after his non-throwing arm bent gruesomely while he was being tackled near the Seattle goal line.

Darnold completed his first 17 passes. At halftime, he was 16 for 16 for 282 yards and four TDs against Washington’s beleaguered defense. Rookie Tory Horton had the first two touchdown catches for the Seahawks, and even practice squad elevation Cody White got in on the action before the half was over. It was 31-7 at halftime.

Seattle (6-2) remained tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West. The Seahawks were without injured receiver Cooper Kupp, but Darnold had plenty of open teammates to throw to. Washington (3-6) lost its fourth straight.

Darnold went 21 of 24 for 330 yards before being removed late.

