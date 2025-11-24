NFL Inactive Report

The National Football League Inactive Report. CAROLINA PANTHERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — CAROLINA: WR Hunter Renfrow, LB Trevin Wallace,…

CAROLINA PANTHERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — CAROLINA: WR Hunter Renfrow, LB Trevin Wallace, LB Christian Rozeboom, C Cade Mays, DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, TE James Mitchell, DT Cam Jackson. SAN FRANCISCO: RB Jordan James, WR Jordan Watkins, OL Connor Colby, DL Robert Beal Jr., DL Kevin Givens, LB Tatum Bethune, K Eddy Pineiro.

