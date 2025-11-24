NFL Inactive Report

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 24, 2025, 6:59 PM

The National Football League Inactive Report.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — CAROLINA: WR Hunter Renfrow, LB Trevin Wallace, LB Christian Rozeboom, C Cade Mays, DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, TE James Mitchell, DT Cam Jackson. SAN FRANCISCO: RB Jordan James, WR Jordan Watkins, OL Connor Colby, DL Robert Beal Jr., DL Kevin Givens, LB Tatum Bethune, K Eddy Pineiro.

