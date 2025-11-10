Mike Kafka may have a quarterback decision to make after taking over as the Giants’ interim coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Kafka may have a major decision to make this week after taking over as interim…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Kafka may have a major decision to make this week after taking over as interim coach of the New York Giants following the firing of Brian Daboll on Monday.

Jaxson Dart left the Giants’ defeat Sunday at Chicago after getting concussed, and it’s unclear whether the rookie quarterback will be available to face Green Bay this weekend. If not, Kafka, his staff and the front office have a choice between Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Wilson signed to be the starting QB and held that position through spring workouts and training camp and for the first three games of the season. He has been the backup since getting benched by Daboll in favor of Dart after an 0-3 start.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old completed 3 of 7 pass attempts for 45 yards and was sacked twice in his relief appearance against the Bears. The Giants blew another late lead, going from being up 17-7 to losing 24-20.

“It was good to be back in there with the fellas, battling and all that,” Wilson told reporters afterward. “We had all the confidence in the world. We’ve just got to collectively — offense, defense, special teams — finish the game.

Winston, who agreed to terms with New York on a two-year contract in March a few days before Wilson signed and a month before the selection of Dart, started seven games last season for Cleveland. He figures to be the backup in 2026, though that call will be made by general manager Joe Schoen — who appears safe given the vote of confidence from ownership — and the full-time coach he hires.

Younghoe Koo was good on chip-shot field goals from 32 and 19 yards and made his two extra-point attempts. He could have a permanent job given the injury questions that continue to haunt Graham Gano.

The Giants cannot seem to hold a lead, and the latest collapse cost Daboll his job. Last month, they became the first team since 2003 to lose after being up 18 or more points with six minutes left, ending a streak of 1,686 regular-season and playoff games of winning in the situation they were in at Denver on Oct. 19.

Kafka has a chance to make his case to be the coach next season and beyond. He worked under Andy Reid in Kansas City in multiple roles from 2017-21, helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl during that stretch, before Daboll hired him to be the Giants’ offensive coordinator.

Shane Bowen is still the defensive coordinator — for now. Statistically, the unit is in the middle of the pack in the NFL, but it’s hard to envision Bowen returning unless something changes significantly.

Dart’s long-term status is more important than whether he can get back to face the Packers this Sunday. The hits he and fellow rookie Cam Skattebo took this season — the running back is out for the season after surgery to repair a fractured right fibula — should be an organizational concern.

145 — Yards the Giants allowed in the fourth quarter against the Bears.

Who knows? This is just the franchise’s third midseason coaching change in the past 95 years, and Kafka has never run a team at any level.

