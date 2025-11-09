Matthew Stafford throws 4 TDs as Rams beat 49ers 42-26 for their 4th straight win

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford punctuated his fourth touchdown pass of the day that capped a three-game run…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford punctuated his fourth touchdown pass of the day that capped a three-game run that had never been achieved before in the NFL with a little bit of a shimmy shake.

Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have had plenty to celebrate the past few weeks.

Stafford set an NFL record with his third straight game with at least four TD passes and no interceptions and Los Angeles beat the San Francisco 49ers 42-26 on Sunday for a fourth straight victory.

“I was having a good time,” Stafford said. “I got hit on that one pretty good. I had to shake that one off a little bit. I’m having fun out there. I lose my mind when we score touchdowns.”

The Rams (7-2) have been doing that at a staggering pace in recent weeks. Stafford leads the NFL with 25 touchdown passes this season and he has thrown 20 with no interceptions in the past six games.

Stafford’s play helped the Rams avenge a home loss in overtime to the 49ers (6-4) in Week 5 to remain in a tie for first with Seattle in the NFC West.

“He’s just been in total command,” coach Sean McVay said. “It’s a continuation of a guy that really works his tail off throughout the course of the week. He uses the accumulation of knowledge and experience, and he’s just playing really confident. It looks like the game is really in slow motion to him right now.”

Kyren Williams added two touchdown runs for the Rams, who scored TDs on six of their first eight drives of the game.

He picked apart a short-handed defense for the 49ers connecting with Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson on scores.

“It’s looked like MVP play to me all year to be honest,” Adams said about Stafford.

Adams should know, having played with Aaron Rodgers during three of his MVP seasons.

Stafford finished 24 for 36 for 280 yards and became the ninth player ever with at least 400 TD passes.

“It’s awesome. It’s super cool,” Stafford said. “I’m just such a huge fan of the NFL. I have so much respect for the guys that came before me and played before me and what this league means. To be able to reach milestones like that, there’s a ton of people involved.”

San Francisco has lost its top two defensive players for the season with Nick Bosa and Fred Warner both out and last week lost first-round rookie Mykel Williams to a season-ending knee injury.

The Niners opted against making any additions at last week’s trade deadline but there likely wasn’t anyone available that could have made enough of a difference on Sunday against Stafford and Los Angeles.

“We knew it would be a big challenge going in,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We know how good they are. We thought we could slow them down and find a way to get them off on third down. We obviously didn’t do that very well.”

The Rams scored TDs on their first three possessions for the first time in five years to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter behind two TD passes from Stafford.

San Francisco moved the ball in the first half but was hurt by a lost fumble in Rams territory by Jauan Jennings and a failed fourth down in the red zone when Christian McCaffrey was stopped by Byron Young for no gain.

Mac Jones did connect on a 6-yard TD pass to Jennings late in the half to make it 21-7.

The teams alternated TD drives on the first four drives of the second half before the Rams pulled away late.

“I think our team has a bunch of mental toughness, resilience and the ability to be able to respond,” McVay said. “They stay connected through the good and through the challenging moments. I love this group. I’m excited about being able to build with them as we continue on this second half of the season.”

Jones finished 33 for 39 for 319 yards with three TDs and one interception, falling to 5-3 in place of the injured Brock Purdy.

Injuries

Rams: Adams left the game in the second half with an oblique injury, but is hopeful it won’t force him to miss any time.

49ers: Purdy was inactive for the sixth straight game with a toe injury. He has practiced on a limited basis for three weeks but hasn’t been active for a game since Week 4. Shanahan said he has a chance to return next week.

Up next

Rams: Host Seattle on Sunday.

49ers: Visit Arizona on Sunday.

