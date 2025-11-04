Marvin Harrison Jr. converts long 3rd downs and scores TD for Cardinals in 27-17 win over Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All three catches Marvin Harrison Jr. had in the first quarter converted long third downs for…

“Put the pads on. Showed up,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said, drawing laughter after being asked how Harrison created opportunities early and often. “Once he got off the bus, I knew he was going to be open. We knew we were going to get our chances outside.”

Harrison went on to a career-high seven catches for 96 yards, including a 4-yarder from Brissett for the game’s first touchdown, and the Cardinals finished 7 of 9 on third-down conversions in the first half of a 27-17 win Monday night that ended their five-game losing streak.

“I knew we’d be aggressive in the first half, especially trying to get me the ball a little bit. So obviously that was music to my ears and I was excited about that,” Harrison said. “But that was a lot of credit to the O-line, man. They did a good job of giving Jacoby enough time to make some throws, and then after Jacoby did his part as well, putting the ball where it needs to be. I’ve just got to finish the play.”

Maybe this game was a bit easier to watch for Marvin Harrison Sr., the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and father of the second-year Cardinals receiver who was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The elder Harrison told ESPN.com in a story posted before the game Monday that it has been “very hard” for him to watch Arizona’s offense.

The eight-time Pro Bowl pick who had 1,102 catches and 128 TDs said he “just can’t relate” to watching the current style of offenses that are so different from his 13 NFL seasons with Indianapolis from 1996-2008. He won a Super Bowl with the Colts at the end of the 2006 season.

“Everybody has their own opinions … he said that’s how he feels, not how I feel,” the younger Harrison said. “I trust in all the guys. I know everyone works really hard throughout the week to be successful. … I just try to do my part and be accountable on my end, do my best to help the team.”

Asked if he thought his father enjoyed watching his latest game, Harrison responded, “Yeah, I think so.”

Harrison has 31 catches for 492 yards and three TDs this season. The former Ohio State star’s previous game high for receptions was six, once this year and twice during his rookie season.

On the opening drive for the Cardinals (3-5) against Dallas (3-5-1), he had a 13-yard catch on third-and-8, and gained 15 on a third-and-10. The first quarter ended with his 20-yard reception to convert third-and-14, on the same drive that ended with his TD catch that put Arizona ahead 10-0.

“How many did he have? It seemed like he converted a bunch,” coach Jonathan Gannon said when talking about third-down conversions. “He was winning a bunch of one-on-ones out there, and Jacoby found him.”

Brissett started his third game in a row with Kyler Murray out again because of a foot injury. In the previous two games, Harrison caught four of the eight passes thrown his way for 90 yards.

“This has been building for him. It’s a step in the right direction,” Brissett said. “You saw it in his eyes when he got off the bus and we’re in the locker room. Coach told me what the first couple of plays were, and he was like, ‘We’re going to switch it up and we’re going to get hits to Marv.’ And I’m like, ‘All right.’”

