Losers of 2 in a row, Packers visit the Giants, who have Jameis Winston taking over as QB

Green Bay (5-3-1) at NY Giants (2-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

BetMGM line: Packers by 7

Against the spread: Packers 3-6; Giants 5-5

Series record: Packers lead 34-28-2.

Last meeting: Giants beat Packers 24-22 on Dec. 11, 2023, at New York.

Last week: Giants lost to Bears 24-20; Packers lost to Eagles 10-7.

Packers offense: overall (12), rush (20), pass (9), scoring (14)

Packers defense: overall (5), rush (6), pass (11), scoring (7)

Giants offense: overall (14), rush (11), pass (17), scoring (t24)

Giants defense: overall (29), rush (31), pass (23), scoring (27)

Turnover differential: Packers minus-1; Giants minus-4

Packers player to watch

QB Jordan Love hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass during Green Bay’s current two-game skid, and the Packers need him to showcase the playmaking ability he displayed in three-TD performances at Dallas and at Pittsburgh earlier this season. He completed a season-low 55.6% of his passes against the Eagles. Love had 13 touchdown passes with only two interceptions in Green Bay’s first seven games.

Giants player to watch

DT Dexter Lawrence has been maligned for his lack of production this season, including criticism from retired linebacker-turned-radio analyst Carl Banks. Lawrence turned 28 this week and gets to faced a banged-up Packers offensive line missing starting center Elgton Jenkins. The time is now for one of the organization’s longest-tenured players to make an impact.

Key matchup

Giants QB Jameis Winston vs. Packers defense. With rookie Jaxson Dart in concussion protocol and not expected to be available, interim coach Mike Kafka named Winston the starter over Russell Wilson to spark the offense. Green Bay’s defense is like starting with the difficulty level turned all the way up, especially after allowing just 10 points to defending champion Philadelphia.

Key injuries

Packers: Jenkins (ankle) went on injured reserve this week. … DL Lukas Van Ness (foot) has missed four straight games. … CB Nathan Hobbs (knee) and WR Matthew Golden (shoulder) didn’t play Monday night.

Giants: Several starters have their availability up in the air: WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux and LB Bobby Okereke (shoulder), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe) and S Tyler Nubin (neck).

Series notes

The Giants have won the previous two games against the Packers, who last beat them in 2019 in coach Matt LaFleur’s first season as coach. Packers DE Micah Parsons, who previously played with Dallas, has been on the winning team in each of his eight career matchups with the Giants. … Kafka is making his NFL head-coaching debut following the firing of Brian Daboll on Monday. … New York has lost four in a row.

Stats and stuff

The Packers have scored just one touchdown in each of their last two games. … The Packers have allowed a total of 39 points in their three losses. … Parsons has 48 quarterback pressures this season, according to Next Gen Stats. That ties him for second in the NFL with Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson behind Denver’s Nik Bonitto with 51. … The Packers haven’t allowed a first-quarter TD all season. … Packers RB Josh Jacobs has 11 touchdown runs this season to rank second in the league, behind Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor (15). … Packers CB Keisean Nixon has 12 passes defensed to rank second in the league to Cincinnati’s D.J. Turner (14). … The Giants blew another double-digit fourth-quarter lead at Chicago, three weeks after becoming the first team since 2013 to lose after being up 18 points or more with six minutes left. … Winston is playing in a meaningful game for the first time since Dec. 15 with Cleveland, his seventh start last season with the Browns. … RBs Tyrone Tracy and Devon Singletary could again split the carries. Tracy had a team-high 71 yards rushing last week, while Singletary had a season-best 73 scrimmage yards. … In the absence of top WR Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson leads the Giants with 53 catches for 602 yards. … EDGE Brian Burns is tied with Cleveland’s Myles Garrett for the league lead in sacks with 11 apiece.

Fantasy tip

Jacobs could be in for a big day against New York’s porous rushing defense.

