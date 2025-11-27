Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and Packers DT Devonte Wyatt leave Thanksgiving game with ankle injuries

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Green Bay defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had ankle injuries in…

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Green Bay defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had ankle injuries in the Packers’ 31-24 win over the Lions on Thursday.

St. Brown limped off the field and toward the locker room in the first quarter. He was injured after two Detroit lineman rolled into the receiver’s legs while he was blocking. The two-time All-Pro has 75 catches for 884 yards and nine touchdowns.

“I don’t think it is long, long term,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “It might be a week or two, if we’re lucky.”

Wyatt, who was carted off the field late in the game, and the Packers may not be as fortunate.

“It doesn’t look good,” LaFleur said. “That’s a critical loss for our team, and our defense.”

The fourth-year pro had four tackles against the Lions, and has four sacks this season.

Detroit did get two starters back on defense against the Packers, who have one defensive starter back from injury in the lineup.

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and edge rusher Marcus Davenport were were active Thursday after being listed as questionable. Arnold missed the previous two games with a concussion. Davenport has been out with a shoulder injury since starting the first two games of the season, including a loss at Green Bay in Week 1.

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon was active after leaving last week’s game with a neck injury.

Green Bay starting receiver Matthew Golden and linebacker Quay Walker along with reserve cornerback Nate Hobbs are out with injuries after being listed as questionable.

The Lions previously ruled out four starters: receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond, tight end Brock Wright, center Graham Glasgow and safety Kerby Joseph.

