Lions QB Jared Goff takes his share of blame for Detroit’s loss to the Vikings

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff knew he didn’t have a great game on Sunday. The Detroit Lions quarterback wasn’t about…

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff knew he didn’t have a great game on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions quarterback wasn’t about to let coach Dan Campbell shoulder all the blame for a 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“I know Coach likes to take ownership of what happens out there, but I thought we were ready to go,” Goff said. “I’m sure he would like to do some things separately, but we did what we were supposed to do coming off a bye.

“We just didn’t play well as players.”

On paper, Goff’s numbers weren’t bad. He completed 25 of 37 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover. He started the game with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta on fourth down, and he gave the Lions one last chance by hitting Jameson Williams for a 38-yard score with 1:55 to play.

Goff, though, didn’t see it that way.

He took a season-high five sacks, and the Lions had a 29% conversion rate (5 of 17) on third down.

“It starts with first and second downs, certainly,” he said. “Third and short always helps, but we need to convert on third-and-long. That keeps us on the field, allows us to get into the red zone and to score more points.

“But it is tough sledding in third-and-seven-plus.”

Campbell, though, thinks it is too easy to pile blame on the quarterback when an offense plays poorly.

“Look, on offense, it takes all 11 guys to get it right — it really does,” he said. “One guy can kill you, and that’s what is going on right now. It puts us in a bad way and we can’t get out of it.”

That situation has been a specialty of the Lions’ offense over the last few years. A bad play is followed up by a big one. Against the Vikings, that didn’t happen.

“We get out of those by making a play at the right time,” Campbell said. “We’re just not doing that. The fact we had 17 third downs is crazy — that’s a high, high number of third downs.”

The Lions also struggled in the running game. The Vikings give quarterbacks fits with their varied blitz packages, but teams have been able to run against them. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, though, managed 65 yards on 20 carries with a long of 11 yards.

“When you can’t run the ball, it is hard to be an explosive offense,” Campbell said. “Now the quarterback is a sitting duck back there.”

Goff, though, took some of the blame for that as well.

“If we’re more efficient on first and second down, some of those runs probably end up hitting for more yards,” he said. “It all works together — the running game and the passing game aren’t exclusive from each other.”

Of course, the Vikings played a huge role. Not only did they sack Goff five times, they hit him 11 times and had 10 tackles for loss.

“The line of scrimmage was big,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I thought we moved Jared off the spot. He’s as good as anybody in the National Football League if he can stay clean.”

Defensively, the Lions allowed Minnesota to rush for 142 yards while J.J. McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Even Detroit’s vaunted special teams struggled. Minnesota averaged 32.8 yards per kick return and returned a blocked field goal 41 yards in the final seven minutes.

“It has been a long time since we’ve had this feeling of playing poorly in all three phases,” Goff said. “We have a ton of things to fix, but that’s what we do best.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.