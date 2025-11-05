Leading the NFL in sacks, Brian Burns has been a rare bright spot for the last-place Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There is not exactly a lot to get excited about around the New York Giants…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There is not exactly a lot to get excited about around the New York Giants right now, after three consecutive losses dropped them to 2-7.

Rookie Jaxson Dart is the quarterback of the future, but the present is pretty bleak.

One of the few bright spots has been edge rusher Brian Burns, who was noticeably the best player on the field from the start of training camp and has translated that into games. He leads the NFL with 11 sacks and is two away from setting a career high.

“I’ve been really honing in on my preparation,” Burns said Wednesday. “That kind of leads to my confidence when I step on the field because I kind of already have the answers to the test, kind of know what I want to do.”

Burns is schooling opposing pass blockers consistently. The 27-year-old has at least one sack in all but one game thus far in his seventh season in the league.

“He’s doing his thing,” nose tackle Dexter Lawrence said. “Every day I tell him, ‘Keep going, don’t get bored of the process, just keep proving yourself every day.’ And that’s what he’s doing.”

Burns is doing what he’s doing despite Lawrence’s dip in production (21 tackles and just half a sack) and while also mentoring younger rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter.

“When you have a guy like that (on your team), you’ve got to emulate the success,” Thibodeaux said. “Just trying to get any tips and any insight on the game like he has and try to help it elevate my game. It’s, one, the wisdom and then, two, just the work ethic day in and day out.”

Burns twice was a Pro Bowl pick during his first five seasons with Carolina, but he has elevated his game with film study and preparation during the week. He goes in with a plan and is quickly ready to adjust as needed.

Health has helped, after groin and ankle injuries played a part in slowing him down last season. Saying he’s dealing with some stuff now and wearing a brace on his right wrist, Burns was not listed at all on the injury report and doesn’t want to use being banged up as an excuse.

“I kind of just tried to find ways around it because injuries are inevitable in this league,” Burns said. “Whether they’re like super serious or just nagging injuries, you can’t get away from it, so you just kind of got to find a way to get around it and still be able to perform at a high level.”

Burns has done so even being a part of a defense that ranks 29th out of 32 teams. Coach Brian Daboll called him “the ultimate teammate” who sets the example for the rest of the players — and they are watching.

“Everything in training camp, mandatory minicamp, he was intentional on wanting to win. He tried to win every rep,” said defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who has sacks in back-to-back games. “Every practice, every day, he came with a hard hat on to work, and you’re just seeing everything that he’s done have been benefits of it.”

Burns is no stranger to losing, even as he’s dominating. The Panthers went 24-59 with him, a winning percentage of .406, and the Giants this season and last combined are at .238.

“It just tells you he has a foundation: Your job is to do your job,” Nunez-Roches said. “He can’t score any points. He can’t do everything on offense. He’s a defensive player, so what he expects is control what you can control and he does that very well.”

Burns believes his time in Carolina steeled him against the threat of letting team success or lack thereof affect his play. He also thinks he’s putting his full game together at the right time when chances materialize.

“The main thing I really feel like I’m doing this year that I haven’t done in other years is finishing,” Burns said. “I’ve always had these opportunities to have a big sack year and to create these plays. Sometimes it just comes down to finishing it, and I haven’t really missed too many opportunities this year.”

