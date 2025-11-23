Lawrence throws 3 TD passes, Little kicks 52-yard FG in OT as Jaguars beat Cardinals 27-24

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence made some great throws, some pretty bad ones and just about everything in between…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence made some great throws, some pretty bad ones and just about everything in between while leading the Jaguars in a back-and-forth game that came down to a few clutch moments in the fourth quarter and overtime.

It’s exactly the kind of game Jacksonville would have lost in previous seasons.

But these Jaguars say they’re built a little bit different. Their latest win — a 27-24 overtime victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday — is more proof that might really be the case.

“I’m just so proud of this team for staying steady and never giving up because it’s been different in the past,” Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange said. “We just keep going, no matter what. That’s the important thing in a football game.”

Jacksonville (7-4) has won three of its last four to improve its standing in the AFC playoff picture. Arizona (3-8) has lost eight of its last nine.

The Jaguars took the lead for good in overtime when Cam Little made a 52-yard field goal. It traveled the distance easily, which was no surprise considering he set an NFL record with a 68-yarder earlier this year.

Arizona had a chance to tie or win, but Jacoby Brissett’s fourth-down heave to Xavier Weaver fell incomplete. The Cardinals elected to go for it on fourth instead of attempting a 60-yard field goal.

“We were trying to go win a game,” Brissett said. “I’ve got to make a better throw.”

The Jaguars — who had four turnovers — pushed ahead late in the fourth when Lawrence hit Parker Washington in the back of the end zone for a 24-21 lead 3:47 left. On their next offensive possession, they could have run out the clock for a win in regulation, but Lawrence’s fourth-and-1 pass with 1:44 left fell incomplete.

Brissett led the Cardinals 80 yards downfield with no timeouts, connecting with Michael Wilson for a 31-yard gain that put Chad Ryland in easy field goal position. He tied it at 24 with 3 seconds left on a 29-yard kick, forcing overtime.

Lawrence completed 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns, winning despite an afternoon littered with mistakes.

He was responsible for all four turnovers. The 26-year-old quarterback lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the first quarter and threw two interceptions in the third, including one that was picked off in the end zone by Garrett Williams. He was intercepted again in the fourth quarter, this time by Budda Baker.

“We won the game — we’ll never apologize for that,” Lawrence said. “People can watch the tape and make their own judgements and I’ll watch it and do the same. Had some tough plays out there and those guys made good plays as well.

“I’ve got to be smart with the ball. We had four turnovers and they’re all on me.”

Lawrence also had plenty of good moments. In between his third-quarter interceptions, Lawrence beat the blitz by delivering a perfect 10-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers that gave the Jags a 17-14 lead with 8:10 left in the third.

“Guys stepped up, nobody flinched, nobody was walking around with their head down and frustrated,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said. “You’ve got to keep playing. That’s been the message for the last few weeks. And these guys closed it out when we needed it.”

Brissett completed 33 of 49 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown. He’s 1-5 as Arizona’s starter after taking over for two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyler Murray, who’s on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Wilson caught 10 passes for 118 yards for the Cardinals, who took a 14-10 lead into halftime. They missed a chance at a bigger advantage when Ryland was wide right on a 33-yard field goal with 13 seconds left.

Arizona tied it at 7 late in the first quarter when rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen III recovered a fumble by Lawrence and returned it for a spectacular 7-yard touchdown. Lawrence was hit by safety Jalen Thompson as he threw and Nolen — who was still being blocked by left tackle Walker Little — made a one-handed grab before running to the end zone.

Dennis Gardeck had a sack on third down to end Arizona’s opening drive. Gardeck spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cardinals before signing with the Jaguars during the offseason. He finished with 1 1/2 sacks and the Jaguars had six overall.

Strange — who had not played since Week 5 because of a hip injury — had a team-high 93 yards receiving on five catches.

Injuries

Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. missed his second straight game after having surgery for an appendectomy. … OL Will Hernandez (hip) and Nolen (knee) didn’t play in the second half.

Jaguars: OL Chuma Edoga (calf) left in the second quarter and didn’t return. … DL Danny Striggow (knee) left in the second half.

Up next

Jaguars: At the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.

Cardinals: At the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

