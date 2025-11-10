Keenan Allen’s ‘genius’ play call helps him make Chargers history

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen made more history with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, snagging two catches…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen made more history with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, snagging two catches to become the franchise leader in receptions.

He surpassed Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, who was on hand for the 25-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium.

Allen has 956 catches, one more than Gates, in his 13th NFL season. He returned to the Chargers this season after spending 2024 with the Chicago Bears.

“It’s a phenomenal record,” coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Quarterback Justin Herbert added, “Very impressive. He’s one of the best to ever do it.”

Allen drew up the play that earned him the record.

Herbert threw him a shovel pass just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter in front of the 33-year-old wide receiver’s family and friends.

“My brain just reverted back to when I was a rookie and just seeing him for the first time and I was like, ‘Man, I already knew he was special,’” Derwin James Jr. said. “Eight years later and he’s the number one player in Charger history. A lot of respect, man.”

The team erupted on the sideline and squirted Allen with water.

“That was the best part,” he said. “Being with the guys, seeing their emotions, making it a special moment.”

It looked as though Allen wouldn’t get the record with time running out. Harbaugh told Allen they were trying to get him the ball, and Allen suggested an easy catch play.

“He actually called me a genius. Like ‘dang, why didn’t I think of that?’” said Allen, who responded, “You mean to tell me you didn’t think of that?”

Allen plans to add the ball to his collection of keepsakes.

He’s one of the best high-volume receivers in NFL history, setting career marks for most games with at least 16 catches (two), 15 catches (three) and 14 catches (six). He owns the most games with 100 receiving yards (11) in league history.

“I’m always putting in the work,” he said. “We’re not too loud, we don’t post everything, but the work is definitely put in, so when we are in those situations, nothing’s new.”

The Chargers selected Allen with 76th pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He built his reputation playing his first 11 seasons with the Chargers. After the 2023 season, the team asked him to take a pay cut, and when Allen refused, they traded him to the Bears. He re-signed with the Chargers in August.

