Josh Allen dominates with 6 TDs pushing Bills past Buccaneers 44-32

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three more, the last on a…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three more, the last on a rugged 9-yard run with 2:35 left that secured the Buffalo Bills’ 44-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The eighth-year starter and reigning MVP became the first player with two games of three TDs passing and rushing. He did it last year in a 44-42 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

This time, Allen outdueled fellow 2018 first-round draft pick Baker Mayfield in a shootout that featured nine lead changes.

The Bills benched struggling receiver Keon Coleman in a bid to spark their passing game, and each of Allen’s three touchdown passes went for 25 yards or more. Running back Ty Johnson scored on a 52-yard catch-and-run, Allen found Tyrell Shavers open deep for a 43-yard touchdown, and James Cook scored on a 25-yard reception.

Allen provided the go-ahead score, a 5-yard TD run with 9:06 left. He finished 19 of 30 for 317 yards, and the Bills overcame his two first-half interceptions.

He punctuated his final TD run with a massive spike of the ball. Taking off out of the pocket, Allen was hit at the 4-yard line, and then corralled by Bucs defenders at the 2 before Buffalo’s offensive linemen shoved him across the goal line.

RAVENS 23, BROWNS 16

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tight end Mark Andrews ran 35 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:31 remaining, and Baltimore rallied for a victory over Cleveland to spoil Shedeur Sanders’ NFL debut.

On fourth-and-inches at the Browns 35, Baltimore (5-5) looked like it was going to run a tush push with Andrews lined up under center. Instead of going up the middle, Andrews ran left. Fullback Patrick Ricard got a kick-out block on Browns safety Grant Delpit, and Andrews was untouched as he scampered to the end zone for his first career rushing touchdown.

The Ravens have won four straight since their nightmarish 1-5 start.

Andrews, who is in his eight season, became Baltimore’s career leader in receiving yards with an 11-yard reception on the Ravens’ fifth offensive play. He came into the game needing 3 yards to pass Derrick Mason, and he finished with three catches for 32 yards.

Sanders made his much-anticipated debut with 12:43 remaining in the third quarter after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion. He went 4 for 16 for 47 yards with an interception and was sacked twice, finishing with a 13.5 passer rating.

PANTHERS 30, FALCONS 27, OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Young passed for a career-high and franchise-record 448 yards and Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 28-yard field goal in overtime to lift Carolina to a win over Atlanta.

Young’s 54-yard pass to Tommy Tremble set up the winning kick for Carolina (6-5), which completed its sweep of NFC South rival Atlanta.

The Falcons (3-7) suffered their fifth straight loss, including back-to-back overtime defeats.

Young completed 31 of 45 passes with three touchdowns. He threw a go-ahead 12-yard touchdown pass to Tetairoa McMillan with 1:08 remaining to give Carolina a 27-24 lead. But Zane Gonzalez kicked a 45-yard field goal for Atlanta with 16 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Bijan Robinson ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns, but the Falcons couldn’t overcome the loss of Michael Penix Jr. to a knee injury in the third quarter. Backup Kirk Cousins couldn’t move the offense in overtime.

McMillan had eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

DOLPHINS 16, COMMANDERS 13, OT

MADRID (AP) — Jack Jones intercepted Marcus Mariota on the first offensive play of overtime and Riley Patterson kicked a 29-yard field goal to give Miami a win over Washington in the first NFL regular-season game in Spain.

The Commanders (3-8) had a chance to win at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with 15 seconds left in regulation, but Matt Gay’s 56-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

The Dolphins (4-7) were twice stopped on fourth-and-goal, including inside the final two minutes after recovering the ball on a muffed punt return by the Commanders.

It was the seventh — and final — international game this season, the most in one year for the NFL as it continues to expand globally.

JAGUARS 35, CHARGERS 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville bounced back from the worst collapse in franchise history by thumping Los Angeles behind rushing touchdowns from Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence and rookie Bhaysul Tuten.

Coming off a 36-29 debacle at Houston during which they blew a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars (6-4) showed no lingering effects from the crushing setback against a division rival.

It might have helped that they faced the Chargers (7-4), who traveled across the country for an early start while potentially looking ahead to their bye.

Coach Jim Harbaugh’s team was a complete no-show, finishing with 135 yards and just eight first downs.

Lawrence’s 1-yard TD pass to Tim Patrick in the fourth gave Jacksonville more cushion than it had against the Texans, and Etienne’s second TD run of the game – this one coming after Antonio Johnson returned an interception 43 yards – sent visiting fans scampering for the exits.

Harbaugh pulled Justin Herbert with the game out of reach, turning to backup Trey Lance for the final 11 minutes.

PACKERS 27, GIANTS 20

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jordan Love returned from a shoulder injury to throw two touchdown passes, backup Malik Willis had one of his own while filling in and Green Bay ended its losing streak at two by defeating New York.

Love provided some heroics on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, connecting with rookie Savion Williams on a 32-yard gain under pressure on third-and-10 and finding Christian Watson in the end zone with 4:02 left to take the lead.

Many of the green-and-gold clad fans in attendance at the Meadowlands chanted, “Go, Pack, Go!” following Love’s successful 2-point conversion toss to Emanuel Wilson.

The victory came at a cost, though, with starting running back Josh Jacobs exiting early in the second quarter with a knee injury. Jacobs was ruled out just after halftime.

Even without him, the Packers (6-3-1) took advantage early of an opposing run defense that ranks 31 out of the NFL’s 32 teams. They had 106 of their 128 rushing yards before halftime, including Wilson’s TD run that ended the drive Willis finished while Love was sidelined.

TEXANS 16, TITANS 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davis Mills threw for 274 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Wright kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired, and Houston beat Tennessee to sweep the season series with its AFC South rivals.

Led by their backup quarterback, the Texans (5-5) reached .500 for the first time this season with their third win in four games. They also won their fifth straight over the Titans in Nashville despite playing without quarterback CJ Stroud, safety Jalen Pitre and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

Houston had plenty of time to set Wright up for the winning field goal, his third of the day.

In a game pitting the NFL’s worst offense in Tennessee against the league’s stingiest defense in both yards and points, rookie Cam Ward drove the Titans 95 yards and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 1:35 left. Interim coach Mike McCoy went for the tie as Joey Slye kicked the extra point.

Mills easily moved the Texans into position to end it, with the big play a 17-yard completion to Nico Collins on third-and-16.

The Texans sacked Ward three times with Will Anderson Jr. also recovering a fumble he stripped from the rookie.

Houston trailed 6-0 before rallying for a second straight game. Mills hit Collins for a 3-yard TD midway through the third quarter to put the Texans ahead to stay. Wright also had field goals of 41 and 43 yards.

The Titans (1-9) lost their fifth straight, and this one clinched a fourth consecutive losing season for the franchise.

STEELERS 34, BENGALS 12

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph guided a pair of long second-half scoring drives after taking over for the injured Aaron Rodgers, and Pittsburgh surged past Cincinnati.

Rodgers, the NFL’s oldest active player at 41, injured his left hand during a Pittsburgh drive late in the first half. It was unclear exactly when the four-time MVP was hurt. Rodgers was hit illegally twice during the drive, both of which resulted in roughing-the-passer penalties against Cincinnati.

While the Steelers (6-4) initially listed Rodgers’ status as “questionable,” he did not return to the sideline for the second half.

Enter Rudolph, the longtime backup who led the Steelers on a late run to the playoffs in 2023. He returned to Pittsburgh last spring, though he quickly ceded the starting job after Rodgers signed in early June.

Rudolph picked up right where he left off, completing 12 of 16 throws for 127 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back Kenny Gainwell with 3:40 left that sealed it.

Pittsburgh’s defense, which was shredded by Joe Flacco and the Bengals a month ago, added two touchdowns of its own. Safety Kyle Dugger returned a Flacco pass 74 yards for a game-turning pick-6 in the third quarter. Cornerback James Pierre added a 32-yard scoop-and-score late in the fourth.

Flacco’s run of inspired play came to an abrupt end. The 40-year-old, who had looked his age since taking over for an injured Joe Burrow and ineffective Jake Browning, delivered his worst performance since arriving in Cincinnati (3-7) last month. Flacco completed 23 of 40 passes for 199 yards with a touchdown and Dugger’s pick.

BEARS 19, VIKINGS 17

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Duvernay’s 56-yard kickoff return in the final minute for Chicago set up Cairo Santos for his fourth field goal of the game, a 48-yarder as time expired, to push the Bears past Minnesota after the Vikings scored the go-ahead touchdown with 50 seconds left.

After J.J. McCarthy ended another erratic performance with five straight completions that culminated with a 15-yard scoring strike to Jordan Addison, Duvernay delivered the clutch response for the Bears (7-3) after nearly blowing a 13-point lead they took into the fourth quarter.

Santos made up for his 45-yard miss with 8:08 remaining by drilling the winner after a critical 7-yard rush by D’Andre Swift, who had 21 carries for 90 yards, pushed the ball into a safer range.

McCarthy, who played with a wrap on his throwing hand after hurting it on a helmet after a follow-through in the previous game, ended consecutive second-quarter possessions with interceptions and had an alarming amount of off-target passes. He finished 16 for 32 for 150 yards and a 47.7 passer rating in his fifth career start.

Caleb Williams, who was drafted by the Bears nine picks ahead of McCarthy last year and is much further down the development road under new coach Ben Johnson, had one of his least effective games this season while going 16 for 32 for 193 yards and scrambling four times for 26 yards.

BRONCOS 22, CHIEFS 19

DENVER (AP) — Wil Lutz kicked five field goals, including a 35-yard game-winner as time expired Sunday, pushing Denver past Kansas City for their eighth straight victory.

The Broncos (9-2) all but buried the Chiefs (5-5) in the AFC West, which Kansas City has won ever year since 2016. Chiefs coach Andy Reid fell to 27-5 following a bye week, counting the playoffs and his time with Philadelphia.

Bo Nix set up the game-winning kick with a 32-yard pass to Troy Franklin that got Denver to the Kansas City 15 with under a minute remaining.

Patrick Mahomes gave Kansas City its only lead on a 21-yard touchdown toss to Travis Kelce — the veteran tight end’s 84th career TD, one more than previous Chiefs franchise record-holder Priest Holmes. That put the Chiefs up 19-16, but Harrison Butker’s extra point was blocked by Frank Crum.

The Broncos tied it at 19-all on Lutz’s 54-yarder with 4:10 remaining.

Denver’s defense forced Kansas City to go three-and-out when Ja’Quan McMillian sacked Mahomes on third-and-10 from the Chiefs 36.

The Broncos chewed up the final 2:59 by driving 58 yards in 10 plays. They won their 11th straight game at Empower Field, where they haven’t lost since October 2024.

RAMS 21, SEAHAWKS 19

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kamren Kinchens had two of the Rams’ four interceptions, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and Los Angeles hung on to beat Seattle for its fifth consecutive victory.

Jason Myers was short on a 61-yard field goal attempt as time expired, allowing the Rams (8-2) to survive the Seahawks’ furious late rally.

Seattle’s defense got a quick stop after Kenneth Walker III dived in for the Seahawks’ first touchdown with 2:23 to play.

Ethan Evans’ superb punt went out of bounds at the Seattle 1 with 1:41 left, but Sam Darnold shook off his rough afternoon and got the Seahawks to midfield. Rashid Shaheed made a catch at the Los Angeles 43 before calling a timeout with 1 second on the clock.

Myers made four earlier field goals, but came up well short on the final kick, which would have matched his career long.

49ERS 41, CARDINALS 22

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes in his return from a toe injury, Christian McCaffrey had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score, and San Francisco beat the sloppy Arizona.

McCaffrey extended his NFL record with his 17th career game with at least one running touchdown and a touchdown catch. Purdy completed 19 of 26 passes for 200 yards.

Tight end George Kittle caught two touchdown passes.

Arizona lost for the sixth time in seven games. The Cardinals were called for a franchise-record 17 penalties, which was also the most for any team in the NFL this season. They had 11 penalties in the first half — tied for the most before halftime for any team over the past 20 years.

EAGLES 16, LIONS 9

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts scored the only touchdown in an otherwise feeble effort from the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense, and it was enough to lead them to a win over Detroit, who failed on every fourth-down try Sunday night.

The Eagles (8-2) are the only team in the NFC East with more than three wins and the second one in the conference to eight victories, putting them in contention to take the top seed and earn home-field advantage as the Super Bowl champions go for a repeat.

Hurts threw for only 135 yards, reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley ran for 83 and former 1,000-yard receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for nine catches for 57 yards.

Yet those struggles didn’t matter much against a Detroit team that seemed happy to try and give the game away. The Lions, who entered averaging 31.4 points per game, failed to convert on five fourth-down attempts and were 3 of 13 on third down.

Lions coach Dan Campbell replaced offensive coordinator John Morton as the play-caller last week. Campbell wasn’t ready to say it was a permanent move, although he called plays again against the Eagles.

