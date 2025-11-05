Jets’ Quincy Williams says he lost his starting job, Breece Hall denies reports he asked for trade

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams says he has lost his starting job on the…

Williams, an All-Pro in 2023, was the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks leading up to the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. He thought he might be on the move when he returned from the bye week break.

“I didn’t know,” Williams said after practice Wednesday. “I came in on Monday and I was a 2 (backup), so I didn’t really understand what was going on. So, I kind of had those thoughts also. But it was one of those things where I was like, dang, I kind of told the Jets I wanted to be a Jet for the long term, so I didn’t think a trade was (happening).”

He ended up staying with the Jets, but his younger brother Quinnen was sent to Dallas in one of two blockbuster deals by New York. Cornerback Sauce Gardner was also traded to Indianapolis on Tuesday.

When asked if he still wants to remain with the Jets beyond this season, Quincy Williams paused for a second.

“Yeah,” he said. “I want to play football. I’m not gonna lie to you. I’m at the position right now where I want to play football.”

Quincy Williams is in his fifth season with the Jets after being claimed off waivers from Jacksonville in 2021. He quickly became a starter in New York and developed into one of the NFL’s top playmakers at his position.

But under new coach Aaron Glenn and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Williams has apparently not played to expectations. He missed four games with a shoulder injury, but had seven combined tackles, a tackle for loss and two passes defensed in the Jets’ 39-38 win at Cincinnati on Oct. 26.

“My coaches told me I was underperforming,” Williams told ESPN in a separate interview. “That I’ve been underperforming since training camp.”

Williams signed a three-year, $18 million contract extension with the Jets in 2023 and is playing out the final year of his deal.

He said he was on the phone with Quinnen on Tuesday and the two were discussing the Jets’ trade of Gardner when more news broke.

“He said, ‘Hold on, y’all. I’m going to the Cowboys,’” Quincy recalled Quinnen saying. “So it was one of those things where it was like, all right, take a little minute and hit me up later. And he was like, ‘I’m (gonna) be on the flight tonight.’

“We had time to talk about cherished memories and stuff like that, but then it was also one of those conversations like, all right, we’re going to a new scenery, new everything.”

Also still here

Running back Breece Hall was also the subject of trade rumors the past several months, but stayed put.

Hall, playing in the final year of his rookie contract, denied reports he recently requested a trade. He was vague when he was asked if he would’ve welcomed being sent elsewhere.

“I mean, I don’t think it’s up to a player to be traded,” Hall said. “I think in my situation it was, if I was gonna be traded, it was gonna be whether I wanted to be or not.”

A reporter followed up by asking if he was hoping to be dealt.

“Nah,” Hall said. “It’s just like I said — if it was gonna happen, it was gonna happen whether I wanted it to or not. So it was one of those things where I was like, I can’t control what’s gonna go on and it’s gonna be what it’s gonna be, so I just gotta be where my feet are and take it with a grain of salt, whatever happens.”

Hall has rushed for 581 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 5 yards per carry. He also has 21 catches for 178 yards and threw the winning touchdown pass in New York’s first win of the season against Cincinnati.

“I think I’ve said this a million times over and over that Breece was not a guy I wanted to get rid of,” Glenn said. “I mean, he’s a damn good player. And any of those, whatever you say came out, I don’t know what you’re talking about. Only thing I know is I’ve said that over and over again, so I don’t think it’s anything new to you guys.”

