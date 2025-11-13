Jets place Garrett Wilson on IR with knee injury that will sideline him at least 4 weeks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a knee…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury, sidelining him at least the next four games.

Wilson was hurt in the third quarter of the Jets’ 27-20 win Sunday and was ruled out Wednesday for New York’s game at New England on Thursday night.

ESPN reported Monday that Wilson has a sprained right knee — the same one he hurt that sidelined him for two games before he returned last Sunday — and would be out at least three or four weeks. Coach Aaron Glenn declined to confirm the injury on Tuesday, deferring all questions about it instead to the ESPN reporter.

Glenn also wouldn’t say whether IR was a possibility for Wilson, who came down hard on the knee after going for a deep pass down the sideline. He never came back in and had no catches in a game for the first time in his four NFL seasons.

Wilson, making his first IR stint in his pro career, has 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season. He would be eligible to return on Dec. 14 against Jacksonville.

Without Wilson, the Jets and their 32nd-ranked passing offense will look for others to step up from a receiving corps that includes Allen Lazard, Arian Smith, Tyler Johnson, Isaiah Williams and the recently acquired Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III. Mitchell was acquired from Indianapolis in the stunning trade for cornerback Sauce Gardner and didn’t play for New York last Sunday. The Jets got Metchie in a deal for cornerback Michael Carter II and the receiver played limited snaps against the Browns.

New York also announced it elevated defensive back Jarius Monroe from the practice squad for the game against New England.

