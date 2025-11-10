Jets have won 2 in a row, but the quarterback question remains a hot, mostly unanswered topic

Aaron Glenn intercepted the questions before they even came. After his ninth game as the New York Jets’ coach, the…

Aaron Glenn intercepted the questions before they even came.

After his ninth game as the New York Jets’ coach, the former cornerback knew what most wanted to know: Will Justin Fields remain the starting quarterback after the passing offense struggled mightily in a 27-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday?

“I would say this: Please don’t ask me anything about the quarterbacks because you know I’m not going to tell you,” Glenn said Monday while wrapping up his opening statement during a video call with reporters. “I don’t want to waste my time when it comes to that, when it comes to who’s starting.”

Glenn has refused to disclose who his starter will be for the last few games. With a short week to prepare for the Patriots in New England on Thursday night, the coach is sticking to his game plan.

“Well, I keep telling you guys, between the players and myself, we know exactly who’s going to be the quarterback,” Glenn said. “I mean, I just don’t have to tell you guys that.”

The Jets (2-7) have won two in a row with Fields under center, so it would seem likely that he’ll remain there this week. But Fields was far from effective against the Browns, going 6 of 11 for 54 yards — with 42 of them coming on a screen pass that Breece Hall turned into the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Fields also threw his first interception this season after going his first seven starts without one.

“Obviously, there’s some things we’ve got to clean up there,” Glenn said. “But there are also some good things that he did. I know he threw the one pick, but I would say this: I was happy that he tried to force the ball, get the ball downfield in that situation. I thought Cleveland did a hell of a job with that coverage.”

According to ESPN, only two of Fields’ passes were completed beyond the line of scrimmage. So, Glenn would like to see Fields be more aggressive down the field — something both have mentioned wanting to focus on through the season.

“It’s being controlled,” Glenn said, “but being aggressive.”

Still, Fields might have little room for error or ineffectiveness against the Patriots before Glenn opts to turn to veteran backup Tyrod Taylor.

The Jets are relying largely on their running game behind Hall while Fields and the passing offense slog through games. Fields threw for 244 yards in New York’s win at Cincinnati on Oct. 26, but has just 145 yards in the three games combined around that performance: 54 against Cleveland, 46 vs. Carolina and 45 vs. Denver.

“Sometimes, it’s not pretty for fantasy players, sometimes it’s not pretty for the media,” Glenn said. “The only thing that matters is how we do it. And the ‘W’ is all that matters.

“It’s a by-any-means-necessary type of league and my plan is to continue to coach to win the game.”

What’s working

Special teams. The offense was bailed out in a major way by Kene Nwangu, who returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, and Isaiah Williams, who brought back a punt 74 yards for a score just 36 seconds later to put New York up 14-7. Nick Folk has been perfect this season, going 19 of 19 on field goals and making all 12 of his extra points. First-year punter Austin McNamara has been solid all season.

What needs help

Passing offense. New York’s 42 net yards passing were the fewest by a team in a win since Carolina and former Jets QB Sam Darnold had 32 in a 10-7 victory over New Orleans in Week 18 of the 2022 season. That type of lack of production through the air will have opponents stacking the box to shut down the run and daring Fields to beat them by throwing.

Stock up

DE Will McDonald. The 2023 first-rounder tied Mark Gastineau (twice) and John Abraham as the only Jets to have four sacks in a game. McDonald had two in the season opener against Pittsburgh and went six games without another before getting five in the last two games to give him seven this year.

“I told him I was going to keep being relentless,” McDonald said of what he told Glenn last week. “I’m just moving forward with that. From the beginning of the season to the end. Simple.”

Stock down

Fields and OC Tanner Engstrand. Fields has been under heavy scrutiny all season and it’s on Engstrand, the first-year coordinator, to figure out how to help him play more freely and stretch the field.

Injuries

WR Garrett Wilson’s right knee was still being evaluated after he reinjured it Sunday in the third quarter. It was uncertain if he’ll be ready to play Thursday night. … Rookie CB Azareye’h Thomas has already been ruled out with a concussion.

Key number

74% — Hall accounted for 125 — 83 rushing, 42 receiving — of the Jets’ 169 net yards, or 74% of the offensive production. Since 2000, Hall is the only player to account for at least 74% of a team’s offense in a win, and he has done it twice, including 74.5% against New England in Week 18 of the 2023 season.

Next steps

The Jets look for their first three-game winning streak since getting three straight victories in the middle of the 2023 season when they face the Patriots, who have won seven in a row.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

