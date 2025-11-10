Jets’ Garrett Wilson being evaluated after reinjuring knee, uncertain for Thursday night vs. Pats

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s right knee was being evaluated Monday and he was scheduled to have an…

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s right knee was being evaluated Monday and he was scheduled to have an MRI after he reinjured it against the Cleveland Browns.

Wilson was hurt in the third quarter of the 27-20 win Sunday when he came down hard on the knee after going for a deep pass down the sideline.

Wilson, who had no catches in a game for the first time in his four NFL seasons, never came back in.

“We’re still evaluating him, seeing exactly how he’s going to come out this week to see if he’ll be a part of practice,” coach Aaron Glenn said Monday.

ESPN reported several hours after Glenn spoke to reporters that Wilson has a sprained knee and could be sidelined three or four weeks.

Wilson missed the first two games of his NFL career with an injury to the same knee before returning Sunday. The Jets play the AFC East-leading Patriots in New England on Thursday night.

“We go through that whole process, as far as imaging and getting checked out by the docs before we really stamp what the issue is,” Glenn said. “Hopefully he’ll be good to be able to play this week, but I don’t want to stamp that just yet.”

After Wilson was hurt, he went to the blue medical tent on the sideline and stayed in there for several minutes being examined before riding the stationary bike — appearing to have at least avoided a serious injury.

“I want to say exactly what the docs say before I stamp anything as far as that,” Glenn said. “But, you know, usually when you have that situation, adrenaline is going during the game, but after the game, everything kind of slows down.”

Wilson, who has 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season, was targeted just three times Sunday. The Jets’ passing game struggled against the Browns, with Justin Fields completing just six of 11 passes for 54 yards — 42 of those coming on a screen pass that Breece Hall turned into a touchdown.

While they await word on Wilson’s injury, the Jets won’t have rookie cornerback Azareye’h Thomas when they face the Patriots. Glenn already ruled out Thomas, who’s in the concussion protocol after injuring his head during the first play of the second quarter.

Thomas, a third-round pick out of Florida State who was starting after the trade of Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis last week, remained on his back and appeared to be motionless for a few moments. Trainers rushed out to attend to him and a backboard was rushed onto the field, making for a scary scene. But Thomas was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.