Jameis Winston to start at QB for the Giants in interim coach Mike Kafka’s first big decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jameis Winston walked off the field Wednesday following his first practice as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback, including some extra work after it was over, and flashed a big smile across his face.

“We finally made it, huh?” Winston said. “We finally made it.”

With Jaxson Dart in concussion protocol, Winston is the New York Giants’ starting quarterback for their game Sunday against Green Bay, interim coach Mike Kafka’s first big decision since taking over following the firing of Brian Daboll. Kafka, who’s auditioning for the full-time job by showing what he can do in the final games of this lost season, made it clear it was his call.

“Jameis has done a great job since he’s been here,” Kafka said. “I got good feel for those guys, and I think Jameis will do a heck of a job. He’s a great leader, he has a lot of production in this league and I think he’s going to do a great job leading that group.”

Kafka opted for Winston over former starter Russell Wilson, who had served as Dart’s backup since getting benched for the rookie after an 0-3 start, and said the veteran with Super Bowl-winning experience “understands the direction we’re going moving forward.”

“The competitive juice in me always wants to be out there and always playing and competing,” Wilson said, adding he had not asked for his release and wants to be with New York. “I love this team. I love the guys we have. I think Jaxson’s done a great job stepping in. I hope Jameis does a great job stepping in. I’m going to do everything I can to be a great teammate and a great leader. That’s either on the field or the sideline, whatever that may be.”

Wilson, who turns 37 later this month and is not signed beyond this season, was 3 of 7 for 45 yards in relief of Dart last weekend at Chicago when the Giants blew another late lead, losing 24-20 and falling to 2-8.

That defeat led ownership to fire Daboll and promote Kafka, the 38-year-old offensive coordinator who had interviewed for several NFL head-coaching vacancies but had not run a team at any level until now. Kafka could be one of the candidates considered following the season, along with other QB gurus with an eye on developing Dart at football’s most important position.

Kafka, 38, said his focus is solely on players and coming up with a game plan, rather than thinking about his future and showing off for ownership and general manager Joe Schoen. Kafka promoted tight ends coach Tim Kelly to be offensive coordinator but will still call plays.

“Really smart coach. He’ll help us tie in the run game and the pass game,” Kafka said. “He does a great job with a lot of experiences to bank on.”

Keeping Dart healthy and putting him in the best positions possible is the top aim down the stretch. Getting concussed against the Bears looks like it is taking him out of the mix to face the Packers at home.

“Jaxson’s still in the protocol,” Kafka said. “He’s in the middle of it. To be honest with you, I have a lot of trust in our medical staff, in our medical team and they’re taking great care of him. Each day I get a little bit of an update. He’s right on track and right on pace in the program.”

With Dart unavailable, the Giants are going with Winston, who signed a two-year contract last offseason and is expected to return in 2026 as Dart’s backup. A Heisman Trophy winner in 2013 who was the No. 1 pick in the draft a decade ago, Winston started seven games last season for Cleveland and has been third on the Giants’ depth chart since early in training camp.

Winston sang a few bars from the musical “Hamilton” to express his joy about playing in “the Greatest City in the World,” and made sure reporters understood where the reference was from. He’s not worried at all about being rusty in his first meaningful game action in 11 months.

“I’ve been waiting on this moment, man, so the shock was off — the rust is off,” Winston said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, you get to play.’ And when you get to play, nothing else matters.”

