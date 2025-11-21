Jaguars try to win for the 3rd time in 4 weeks when they face Cardinals on Sunday

Jacksonville (6-4) at Arizona (3-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. BetMGM NFL odds: Jaguars by 2 1/2. Against the spread:…

Jacksonville (6-4) at Arizona (3-7)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS.

BetMGM NFL odds: Jaguars by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Cardinals 5-5, Jaguars 5-5.

Series record: Cardinals lead 4-2.

Last meeting: Cardinals beat the Jaguars 31-19 on Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville.

Last week: Jaguars beat the Chargers 35-6; Cardinals lost 41-22 to the 49ers.

Jaguars offense: overall (20), rush (8), pass (21), scoring (T13).

Jaguars defense: overall (14), rush (2), pass (26), scoring (T12).

Cardinals offense: overall (14), rush (24), pass (12), scoring (T19).

Cardinals defense: overall (21), rush (16), pass (20), scoring (25).

Turnover differential: Jaguars plus-8; Cardinals even.

Jaguars player to watch

WR Jakobi Meyers has eight catches for 105 yards — and no drops — in two weeks with Jacksonville. Meyers has been a welcome addition for QB Trevor Lawrence, whose receiving group leads the NFL in dropped passes, and likely will continue to be Lawrence’s top option down the stretch.

Cardinals player to watch

WR Michael Wilson had a breakout game last Sunday with the team’s usual No. 1 receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of the lineup because of surgery for appendicitis. Wilson set career highs with 15 catches for 185 yards, thriving as the top option for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Harrison remains out while recovering from surgery, so Wilson should get a lot of looks this week.

Key matchup

Cardinals TE Trey McBride vs. Jacksonville’s defense. The Jaguars have allowed 41 receptions for 508 yards and seven touchdowns to tight ends in their past seven games. McBride has 71 catches for 718 yards and seven TDs this season — all tops at his position.

Key injuries

Jaguars: WR Brian Thomas (ankle), DE Travon Walker (knee), RT Anton Harrison (knee/ankle) and TE Hunter Long (hip/knee) are out. CB Jourdan Lewis (neck), CB Jarrian Jones (quadricep) and TE Brenton Strange (ankle) are questionable.

Cardinals: Two-time Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray (ankle) has to miss at least two more games while on injured reserve. … Harrison and RB Emari Demercado (ankle) have already been ruled out for Sunday’s game. … LB Baron Browning (concussion), OL Will Hernandez (knee), CB Will Johnson (back/hip), S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) and OL Jonah Williams (shoulder) missed Wednesday’s practice with injuries. … RB Trey Benson (knee) is back at practice and could return.

Series notes

The Cardinals have won four in a row in the series.

Stats and stuff

The Jaguars are 2-3 away from home this season, including 2-2 in true road games. … Jacksonville ran the ball 47 times last week, the most by any NFL team this season. … The Jaguars had four rushing TDs for the first time since Week 3 of the 2009 season. … Since entering the league in 2021, Trevor Lawrence has the most fourth-most rushing TDs by a QB with 19. … RB Travis Etienne is one of five RBs this season with at least 50 yards from scrimmage in 10 consecutive games. … Rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten had a career-high 74 yards rushing last week. … DE Josh Hines-Allen broke the franchise record with the 56th sack of his career last week. … LB Foye Oluokun has a career-high eight pass defenses in 2025. He’s one of two players (along with Chicago’s Tremaine Edmunds) with 80 or more tackles and eight PDs this season. … The Cardinals have lost seven of their past eight games. … Brissett completed 47 passes in last week’s loss, which sent an NFL record for completions during a regular-season game. … Arizona’s McBride and Wilson became the second combo in franchise history to have at least 10 catches and 100 yards receiving in the same game last Sunday. The feat came exactly 17 years after the first time it happened with Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald. … Wilson’s 185 yards receiving against the 49ers was the most in a single game in the NFL this season. … LB Josh Sweat has nine sacks, 14 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two passes defensed in his first 10 games with the Cardinals. … Cardinals rookie LB Cody Simon had 12 tackles in his second career start vs. the 49ers.

Fantasy tip

Brissett has turned into an excellent quarterback option. He’s thrown for 1,570 yards over five starts, trailing just Patriots QB Drake Maye for the most passing yards since Week 6.

