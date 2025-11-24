Jaguars try to close out a November to remember against the reeling Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It’s usually a no-show November for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have gone winless in the…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It’s usually a no-show November for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have gone winless in the fall month five times in the previous nine seasons, including 0-3 last year that included one of the most lopsided losses in franchise history. Once the leaves turned, the Jaguars tumbled.

But the franchise has a chance to do something it hasn’t done in 20 years when Jacksonville (7-4) plays at AFC South rival Tennessee (1-10) on Sunday: win four times in the month of Thanksgiving.

Coming off a 27-24 victory in overtime at Arizona, the Jaguars are 3-1 in November for the first time since 2017 — with the lone loss being the biggest collapse in team history. They haven’t reached four wins in the month since 2005.

But this team appears different, and for good reason.

“I think just the belief we have in our team, in the locker room,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “I think we’ve grown from some of the tough losses over the season. … All these games are going to be close, so you just have to find a way to finish.

“It doesn’t matter what happens the first three quarters of the game. You just have to find a way to win it in the fourth. I think we’re learning that. We’re doing a good job of that, and we just got to keep doing it.”

Lawrence lost a fumble and threw three interceptions — essentially handing the Cardinals 14 points — but he helped offset some of those turnovers with three touchdown passes.

The Jaguars became the first team since Las Vegas in 2020 to win with a minus-4 or worse turnover margin in the regular season.

“You talk about resilience, toughness, staying together, guys having each other’s backs, keep playing,” coach Liam Coen said. “Guys stepped up. Nobody flinched, nobody was walking around, head down, disappointed or frustrated. You’ve got to keep playing, and that’s been the message for the last few weeks is to just keep playing. These guys closed it out when we needed to.”

And now they’ll try to close out a rare November.

What’s working

Jacksonville has nine sacks over its last two games, with defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile finding success with blitzes. The Jaguars sacked Arizona’s Jacoby Brissett six times Sunday, including one by Josh Hines-Allen that put the Cardinals in a hole to open their first overtime possession.

Jacksonville, which had just eight sacks in its first seven games, has 13 in the four games since a bye week.

What needs help

Covering tight ends continues to be a problem for the Jaguars. Arizona’s Trey McBride caught nine passes for 79 yards, giving tight ends a combined 50 receptions for 587 yards and seven touchdowns in the last eight games against Jacksonville.

Stock up

Brenton Strange returned from a five-game injury absence and caught five passes for a team-leading 93 yards. One of the best blocking tight ends in the league, Strange also helped the Jaguars run for 134 yards in the game.

“It’s just his presence and energy,” Coen said. “The look in his eye that he has gives our offense a spark.”

Stock down

Defensive tackle Maason Smith, a second-year pro from LSU, played 21 snaps and didn’t record a stat. He also was penalized for jumping into the neutral zone on a fourth-and-1 play in the first half, handing the Cardinals a new set of downs.

Injuries

CB Greg Newsome, DE Danny Striggow (knee) and OL Chuma Edoga (calf) left the game with injuries. WR Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle), CB Jourdan Lewis (shoulder/neck) and TE Hunter Long (hip/knee) could return after missing consecutive games.

Key number

3 — Number of times Jacksonville has been a 7-point road favorite in the last 20 years. The Jaguars are favored by a touchdown against Tennessee, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Next steps

The Jaguars are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs and can’t afford a letdown at Tennessee, which is 0-4 in the division, 0-6 at home and 0-8 in conference play.

