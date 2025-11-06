Jaguars’ new receiver Jakobi Meyers to debut against Texans, who will be without C.J. Stroud

HOUSTON (AP) — When Jacksonville visits Houston on Sunday, the Jaguars will get a boost with new receiver Jakobi Meyers…

HOUSTON (AP) — When Jacksonville visits Houston on Sunday, the Jaguars will get a boost with new receiver Jakobi Meyers while the Texans will be missing their top offensive star with quarterback C.J. Stroud recovering from a concussion.

Meyers was traded from Las Vegas this week for two late-round picks in next year’s draft, adding a veteran receiver to a team that has struggled with drops this season. General manager James Gladstone said Meyers will play Sunday when the Jaguars (5-3) try to sweep the season series against AFC South foe Houston (3-5).

Meyers, who turns 29 Sunday, said he’s leaning on his new teammates to help him get acclimated before then so he can contribute.

“Honestly, it’s going to be a little tough,” he said. “It’s new. Anything new is a little challenging, but I’m excited about it. I’m excited to go through it. I’m not concerned at all. I really just want to soak the whole experience in, just enjoy it and win games.”

While Houston coach DeMeco Ryans respects what Meyers brings to the Jaguars, he said the Texans are far more focused on another part of the offense.

“Everything starts, for me, with the running game,” Ryans said. “They’ve done a great job of running the football. They ran it a lot in their last game, and they were successful at it. They’ve done a really good job. We have to put our focus first and foremost on stopping the run.”

Jacksonville had 151 yards rushing, led by 84 from Travis Etienne Jr., i n last week’s overtime victory against Las Vegas.

The Texans will try to get their offense going with backup Davis Mills under center after Stroud was injured when the back of his head violently hit the ground on a tackle at the end of a slide last week. Houston led 15-7 in the third quarter but punted on its last six possessions of the 18-15 loss as Mills struggled to move the offense.

Mills started 26 games for the Texans in 2021 and 2022 before Stroud was drafted. Ryans said he’s seen growth from Mills in the three years he’s coached the team and just wants Mills to be himself Sunday.

“Davis doesn’t have to do too much,” Ryans said. “We just all have to do our job. Nobody has to step up, do anything different. Everybody just has to execute and do their job. What they’re here for is to go out and play good football, and that’s all we’re expecting them to do this Sunday.”

On the cusp

Jacksonville’s Josh Hines-Allen, a seventh-year pro, needs half a sack to take sole possession of the franchise record. Allen notched No. 55 with an overtime takedown of Raiders quarterback Geno Smith last week, tying the mark set by Tony Brackens in 2003.

“Next thing up,” said Hines-Allen, who dominated his Week 3 matchup against Texans rookie LT Aireontae Ersery.

The ‘Wright’ stuff

Kicker Matthew Wright will play for his third team this season when he suits up for the Texans on Sunday. Houston signed Wright to the practice squad Wednesday and Ryans said he will fill in this weekend for Ka’imi Fairbairn, who is out with an injured quadriceps. It will be the first game Fairbairn, who tied a career high with five field goals last week, will miss since 2023.

Wright is a six-year veteran who appeared in one game each for the Titans and Commanders this season. He made one extra point and a 46-yard field goal for the Titans on Oct. 12 and made a PAT for Washington Oct. 27.

“Matt has been in the league,” Ryans said. “He’s kicked in a ton of games, very good kicker, so we’re excited to be able to get a guy of his caliber here.”

Lloyd to return

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd is expected to start after missing the past two games with a calf injury. Lloyd is tied for the league lead with four interceptions, including a 99-yarder against Kansas City in Week 5, and was selected as the NFL’s defensive player of the month for September. He also has 28 tackles and a fumble return.

Collins vs. cats

Houston star receiver Nico Collins has just one 100-yard game this season and it came in the first meeting against the Jaguars when he had 104 yards receiving and a touchdown. He’s been great against Jacksonville in recent years and has had at least 100 yards receiving in four straight games in the series. The fifth-year pro has 478 yards receiving and three touchdowns combined in those four games.

