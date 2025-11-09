Jacksonville blows 19-point fourth-quarter lead in loss to Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Leading by 19 points entering the fourth quarter Sunday against Houston, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked to be…

HOUSTON (AP) — Leading by 19 points entering the fourth quarter Sunday against Houston, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked to be headed for their first season sweep of the Texans since 2017.

Instead, the biggest collapse in franchise history led to a 36-29 loss.

“The reality is we gave up a 19-point lead to lose the game,” coach Liam Coen said. “Part of winning in the National Football League is sustaining a lead. We just needed one stop and didn’t get one. You score 29 and you feel like you’re going to have a chance to go get a win, but we didn’t get it done.”

Backup Davis Mills threw two touchdown passes in the final quarter and scrambled 14 yards for the go-ahead score with 31 seconds left to lead the Texans to their second-largest comeback in franchise history.

Mills threw for 292 yards and shook off a forgettable three quarters to lead the remarkable comeback while filling in for C.J. Stroud, who was out after suffering a concussion last week.

The Jaguars (5-4) were trying to get into field-goal range after the score by Mills, but Trevor Lawrence was sacked by Will Anderson Jr. and fumbled. Sheldon Rankins recovered the ball and ran 32 yards for a TD to seal the victory.

Lawrence threw for 158 yards and a touchdown and Jakobi Meyers led the team with three receptions for 41 yards in his Jacksonville debut after a trade from Las Vegas this week. Lawrence was sacked five times, led by 3 1/2 from Danielle Hunter.

“We had our opportunities, we just didn’t take advantage of them,” Lawrence said. “I think it was more self-inflicted stuff. It was a really good defense, give them credit, but I also felt like we left some plays out there. We’ve got to play better, offensively, we’ve got to score more, and we’ve got to be able to finish and put the game away.”

Houston (4-5) trailed 29-10 early in the fourth quarter when a 12-yard TD reception by Jayden Higgins and a 2-point conversion grab by Nico Collins cut the lead to 29-18.

The Texans forced a three-and-out and Mills connected with Dalton Schultz for a 7-yard TD, but the 2-point try failed, to get Houston within 29-24 with 7 ½ minutes to go.

Houston’s top-ranked defense didn’t let the Jaguars get a first down on the next drive either and they punted again.

Starting on their 7, the Texans then drove 80 yards in 14 plays to take the lead. Mills found Schultz for a 20-yard gain on third down early in the possession and a pass interference call on Jarrian Jones, on a ball intended for Christian Kirk gave Houston a first down on the 2.

But the Texans had two false start penalties in a span of three plays to bring up second-and-14. Mills threw an incomplete pass to Collins on second down before dashing for the score on third down.

Houston dominated on both sides of the ball in the final quarter, piling up 167 yards of offense to just 11 by Jacksonville.

Coen described the mood in the locker room after such a tough loss.

“It was mostly disbelief,” he said. “You had a 19-point lead and you couldn’t hold onto it. That’s disappointing. We were on the road against a rival. When they were able to go and run it on that long last drive, that really hurt us.”

It was the first time the Jaguars had led by 19 points in a game and lost. Before Sunday they were 53-0 in such games, including the playoffs and were the only current NFL franchise that had won each such game.

Before Sunday their biggest collapses were after they led by 17, which happened four times.

Lawrence said it’s important that they don’t let this loss keep them from moving forward.

“This happened today, but we’ve got to let it be a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “It should sting a while. I think guys are really frustrated, we’re all frustrated, but we’ve got to channel that into a good week of preparation.”

Parker Washington had a 7-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and returned a punt for another score in the second to help the Jaguars build the early lead.

He’s confident that they’ll put this behind them and focus on being better in the future.

“The best part about it is, I know that we’ll get it together and respond,” he said. “That’s a special part of this team is everybody is all about accountability. Guys will take a look in the mirror and respond.”

