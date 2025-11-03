J.J. McCarthy throws for 2 TDs and runs for a score in his return as Vikings beat Lions 27-24

DETROIT (AP) — J.J. McCarthy was hailed by teammates in a jubilant locker room after leading the Minnesota Vikings to…

DETROIT (AP) — J.J. McCarthy was hailed by teammates in a jubilant locker room after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a much-needed, 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

“It was awesome,” McCarthy said, choking up. “When you’re hurt, being on IR last year, and being out for five weeks, it absolutely kills me not being out there with those guys because I love every single one of them.

“I know they got my back — and I’ve got theirs — the rest of the way.”

The Vikings (4-4) suddenly have some more hope for this season after losing two straight and three of four, bouncing back behind their second-year quarterback after a high-ankle sprain that stunted his season. McCarthy didn’t play as a rookie because of a knee injury.

McCarthy threw two touchdown passes, ran for a score and sealed the victory by throwing a 16-yard pass to Jalen Nailor on third-and-5 from the Minnesota 28, a play that allowed the Vikings to run out the clock.

“J.J. made one of the best throws of the day when we absolutely needed it,” coach Kevin O’Connell said.

McCarthy, who led Michigan to the 2023 national championship, was 14 of 25 for 143 yards. He threw both of his scoring passes in the first quarter, connecting with Justin Jefferson from 10 yards out and T.J. Hockenson from 7 yards. He was picked off on a ball that was ripped away from Nailor by second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold, who made his first career interception.

McCarthy ran for a 9-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, giving the Vikings a 24-14 lead, after David Montgomery fumbled.

“He controls the huddle like a vet and he makes plays when he needs to,” Hockenson said. “It’s fun to play with (number) 9.”

The Lions went 3 for 3 on fourth down, converting the third time with Jared Goff’s 17-yard pass to Sam LaPorta early in the fourth quarter. They lined up to go for it on fourth-and-5 on the same drive and got a first down on a neutral-zone infraction by Jonathan Greenard.

Detroit ended up settling for a field-goal attempt, and it got blocked by Levi Drake Rodriguez. Isaiah Rodgers returned it 33 yards to set up Will Reichard’s 20-yard field goal. That proved to be a critical score because Goff threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams on the ensuing possession.

Lions coach Dan Campbell opted to kick off and use his timeouts, hoping to get the ball back, but McCarthy’s clutch throw to Nailor ended those hopes.

“We did everything we needed to do to lose that game,” Campbell said. “We made every critical error at the right time to lose.”

Goff was 25 of 37 for 284 yards with two touchdowns. LaPorta had 97 yards receiving and and a score, and St. Brown had 97 yards on nine catches. Jahmyr Gibbs was held to 25 yards rushing on nine carries and 3 yards on three receptions.

Detroit had a season-high 10 penalties and allowed a season-high five sacks, looking rusty following a bye week.

“When you play poorly in all three phases of the game, that’s on the head coach,” Campbell said. “I didn’t have this team ready to play out of the bye.”

Injuries

Vikings: RB Aaron Jones suffered a shoulder injury after gaining 78 yards on nine carries and 20 yards on two catches. FB C.J. Ham (hand) and CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) were inactive and OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) returned from injury.

Lions: G Christian Mahogany was carted off with a knee injury midway through the fourth quarter, and Campbell hopes he can return in late December. G Tate Ratledge (shoulder) left the game and returned with an injury and CB Kerby Joseph (knee) was inactive.

Up next

Vikings: Host Baltimore next Sunday.

Lions: At Washington next Sunday.

