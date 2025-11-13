Heat is increasing on Matt LaFleur as the Packers visit the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are in a precarious position and coach Matt LaFleur is under…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are in a precarious position and coach Matt LaFleur is under the microscope after two straight losses with a combined 20 points scored.

They can stop the skid Sunday at the New York Giants, who have interim coach Mike Kafka making his debut fresh off the firing of Brian Daboll. LaFleur said this week he’ll continue to call plays for an offense that is struggling to produce as the pressure mounts to get back on track.

“As frustrated as anybody may be out there, I promise you that you’re not as frustrated as I am,” said LaFleur, who led Green Bay to the playoffs in five of his first six seasons. “We’re working hard at it. I promise you. We’re working hard, and bottom line is on Sunday, we have to go out and perform better.”

The good news for the Packers (5-3-1) is they get to face one of the NFL’s worst-ranked defenses, which is allowing over 27 points a game. The Giants (2-8) in have struggled especially against the run, giving up an average of just over 152 yards — 31st out of 32 teams.

“They’ve given up a lot of explosive runs, but I think we’ve got to come into it with the mindset that we’re going to play our game,” said Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love, who was 20 of 36 for 176 yards with a fumble in a loss Monday night to Philadelphia. “Obviously, we want to establish the run and be able to take advantage of that, but also at the same time, I want to be able to throw the ball.”

Safety Xavier McKinney, part of a defense that has been a strength, called this a must-win game after he and his teammates fell into a sticky situation — the Packers trail the 6-3 Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears in the NFC North. The top-five unit certainly has the chance to be a difference-maker at New York, which is starting Jameis Winston at quarterback with rookie Jaxson Dart in concussion protocol.

“Their defense is a true bend-but-don’t-break defense,” Winston said. “This is one of the fastest defenses that we’ve seen in terms of how they run to the football. They’re high energy, and they’re very sound.”

Giants could get a new coach bump with Mike Kafka, but they’ll miss Jaxson Dart

The Giants blowing another late lead for their fourth consecutive defeat contributed to Daboll losing his job, as ownership decided it was time for a franchise that had only fired a coach midseason twice over the previous 90-plus years. The game at Chicago also came with Dart hitting his head and exiting with a concussion that will sideline him against the Packers.

Green Bay is a 7-point favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook, slightly down after opening at 7 1/2. Winston will make his debut for the Giants while Kafka auditions for the full-time job.

“I’m excited for Kaf,” said Winston, who last played 11 months ago for Cleveland. “I know he’s been waiting on this moment — not waiting but preparing for this moment to be a head football coach. And I know he’s going to do the best that he possibly can.”

Xavier McKinney faces the Giants for the first time

McKinney played his first four NFL seasons with the Giants from 2020-23 before signing with Green Bay. This is his first game against his former team.

“I don’t get into all that,” said McKinney, who earned All-Pro honors in ’24. “I just try to go out there and play a good game regardless of who I’m playing, try and go out there and be productive and be the player that I know I am. It’ll be fun just to be back in the city, though, and get to see a lot of old faces and familiar faces. But it should be fun, though.”

A second-round pick, McKinney had nine interceptions in 49 games with New York.

“This is my first time playing the Giants since I’ve been gone, so I’m going to definitely be juiced up, but it’s all out of good intention and just looking to have a good game,” McKinney said.

Packers will be without starting center Elgton Jenkins

Green Bay’s offensive line took a hit when Jenkins went down with a left ankle injury against the Eagles. He went on injured reserve, and LaFleur called it “highly unlikely” Jenkins is able to return this season.

Sean Rhyan filled in and is expected to take over at center moving forward.

“He’s got a lot on his plate, and we’ll just kind of work through the week,” Love said. “We’ll get another week this week to kind of hone in all those things. Obviously, we’ll be on silent count with the away game, that plays a whole other factor in Sean’s thought process being at center.”

If the Giants’ last home game — a sea of red San Francisco 49ers fans — is any indication and “Cheeseheads” fill the stadium with green and gold, the Packers may not need the silent count, after all.

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Green Bay, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

