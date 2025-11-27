Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart clears concussion protocol

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jaxson Dart has cleared concussion protocol, paving the way for the rookie quarterback to start…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jaxson Dart has cleared concussion protocol, paving the way for the rookie quarterback to start for the New York Giants at New England on Monday night after missing the past two games.

Dart was concussed Nov. 9 at Chicago and did not finish that loss to the Bears. He was a full participant in practice Wednesday, which was the final step for him getting cleared Thursday.

The 22-year-old first-round draft pick out of Mississippi has thrown for 10 touchdowns and run for five more with just three interceptions in his first seven NFL starts.

Journeyman Jameis Winston started in Dart’s place the past two weeks. The Giants are 2-10 and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

