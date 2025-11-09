Giants QB Jaxson Dart leaves after taking hard hit against the Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart left Sunday’s 24-20 loss at Chicago after he was hit hard…

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart left Sunday’s 24-20 loss at Chicago after he was hit hard on a designed run in the third quarter.

Dart was still in the game on a drive late in the third, but he was replaced by Russell Wilson at the start of the final period. The Giants said the rookie quarterback was being evaluated for a concussion.

“As he was going back out on the field, just didn’t seem right, so called the trainers over and said, ‘Let’s get him out and make sure he gets looked at,’” Giants coach Brian Daboll said.

Dart was 19 for 29 for 242 yards. He also had six carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first QB in NFL history with at least one rushing TD in five consecutive games.

The 22-year-old Dart was shaken up after he was hit by Bears defensive lineman Austin Booker and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on a run with 5:05 left in the third, resulting in a fumble.

After the ensuing Bears drive ended in a field goal, Dart was on the field for the final two plays of the third. He threw a 3-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson that was wiped out by a penalty, and then handed the ball off to Tyrone Tracy for a 4-yard gain.

Wilson came in for the first play of the fourth. The veteran quarterback went 3 for 7 for 45 yards in his first appearance since Oct. 9. He also rushed for 12 yards on two carries.

The timing of the conversations that led to Dart’s departure was unclear. Daboll said the QB wasn’t immediately checked right after his fumble. He wasn’t sure if the discussions started after that play or during the break before the fourth, but he said they would never put a player on the field that they thought was hurt.

“I don’t know the exact play that it happened for him relative to getting hurt or not getting hurt,” Daboll said. “I don’t know the play. … I just know that when he was going back out there, we were sitting around the huddle. I saw him, I got (head athletic trainer Ronnie Barnes) over there to check him out.”

On Wilson’s first drive, New York drove down to the Chicago 1. But Devin Singletary was stopped for a 1-yard loss on second down and Wilson gained 1 yard on a third down carry.

The Giants ended up settling for Younghoe Koo’s 19-yard field goal and a 20-10 lead with 10:19 left. The Bears were flagged for having too many men on the field on Koo’s kick, but the Giants decided to decline the penalty.

“Us getting all the way down to the 1, I thought that was a good drive,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to find a way to get a touchdown there, I feel like.”

Wilson began the season as New York’s starter, but he was replaced by Dart after the Giants got off to an 0-3 start. New York had a 17-10 lead when he entered against Chicago, but he wasn’t able to close it out.

Asked if Wilson would start next weekend against Green Bay if Dart can’t go, Daboll was noncommittal. The Giants also have Jameis Winston at quarterback.

“We’ll see,” Daboll said. “I mean right now we just had a tough one here. We’ll take a look at everything.”

