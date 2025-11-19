Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 12

By Week 12, every roster decision counts in fantasy football. Roles are locked in, byes are thinning out and benches…

By Week 12, every roster decision counts in fantasy football. Roles are locked in, byes are thinning out and benches and playoff implications sharpen every start/sit call. These are the plays and fades that can give you the edge this week.

Quarterbacks

Start: Caleb Williams, Bears vs Steelers

Williams has settled into a mid-season rhythm, and Chicago has steadily expanded the offense around him. Pittsburgh has allowed steady passing production — at least one passing score in four straight games — and has struggled to contain quarterbacks who extend plays. Williams’ blend of designed runs and aggressive downfield attempts gives him strong QB1 upside in Week 12.

Other locks:

— Drake Maye vs Bengals

— Jared Goff vs Giants

— Jordan Love vs Vikings

Avoid: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers vs Rams

Mayfield has been serviceable in favorable matchups, but this week’s spot against the Rams is a sharp downgrade. Los Angeles has tightened up defensively over the past month, allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game in that span while generating consistent pressure with its interior rush. Mayfield has struggled when moved off his spot, and the Bucs’ offensive line has allowed frequent collapses against aggressive fronts. Mayfield carries a low floor and an even lower ceiling in Week 12.

Running backs

Start: Rico Dowdle, Panthers vs 49ers

Dowdle has taken command of Carolina’s backfield. The 49ers have allowed 4.4 yards per carry over their past three games and have been vulnerable to backs in the passing game. Dowdle’s blend of early down work, receiving involvement, and goal-line opportunity makes him a strong RB2/flex play in Week 12 — even in a tougher matchup.

Other locks:

— James Cook vs Texans

— Rachaad White vs Rams

Avoid: Blake Corum, Rams vs Buccaneers

Corum’s workload may be rising, but his fantasy output hasn’t followed. Tampa Bay has allowed only one rushing touchdown in its past four games and continues to bottle up early down runs. Without goal-line work or big plays, Corum’s ceiling stays low.

Wide receivers

Start: Christian Watson, Packers vs Vikings

Watson draws a strong matchup against Minnesota’s secondary, which has struggled with perimeter speed and contested-catch receivers. His downfield role brings volatility, but Green Bay has leaned more heavily on the pass in recent weeks, giving Watson legitimate WR2 upside against a beatable coverage unit.

Other locks:

— Khalil Shakir vs Texans

— Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Giants

— Emeka Egbuka vs Rams

Avoid: Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks vs Titans

Shaheed’s value hinges on deep-ball accuracy, and Tennessee has allowed one of the lowest explosive-play rates in the league this month. With his target floor already shaky, he’s best treated as a bench stash this week.

Tight ends

Start: Juwan Johnson, Saints vs Falcons

Johnson has seen his role expand in recent weeks, with increased red zone usage and deeper route assignments. With his rising involvement and a young QB who leans on his TEs, Johnson is a sneaky but strong TE1 play for Week 12.

Other locks:

— Cade Otton vs Rams

— Trey McBride vs Jaguars

— Pat Freiermuth vs Bears

Avoid: Mason Taylor, Jets vs Ravens

Taylor’s role remains inconsistent, and this is one of the toughest matchups he’ll have all season. Baltimore has smothered tight ends, allowing minimal yardage in the middle of the field while generating pressure that forces quick throws outside. With Taylor running a low number of high-leverage routes and offering almost no red zone reliability, he carries one of the lowest ceilings in Week 12.

