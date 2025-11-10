Falcons must fix offensive issues, starting with Michael Penix Jr., to snap losing streak

ATLANTA (AP) — The Falcons’ losing streak has reached four games after Atlanta came up just short for the second…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Falcons’ losing streak has reached four games after Atlanta came up just short for the second consecutive week against one of the AFC’s top teams.

One week after losing 24-23 at New England, Atlanta fell 31-25 in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in the NFL’s first game in Berlin.

The Falcons (3-6) appear to be far from a playoff-worthy team, with problems on third down and with their rushing defense. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been slumping.

Still, the Falcons needed just one stop late in the fourth quarter to knock off the Colts. Atlanta led 25-22 with under two minutes remaining. After a sack, the Colts faced third-and-21 at their 41-yard line. But a 19-yard scramble by Daniel Jones and a 10-yard catch by rookie Tyler Warren bailed out the Colts, who kicked a tying field goal and won in OT.

“We had opportunities to win the game,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said.

The Colts dominated the extra period, and now the Falcons return from Germany looking for answers.

What’s working

The Falcons recorded seven sacks — their most since 2018 — by seven players, including disruptive rookies James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker. Pearce forced a fumble by Jones on his 18-yard sack, and Walker recovered. The Falcons have 29 sacks through nine games, which ranks fifth in the NFL, and they are second in sack percentage. The Falcons had just 31 sacks last season, which ranked 31st in the league. Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus lead the team with 4 1/2 each.

What needs help

The Falcons were 0 for 8 on third down, continuing an alarming trend from their losses to the Patriots and Dolphins. During their last three games, the Falcons are 3 for 29 on third down, and while they converted two fourth downs against both the Patriots and Dolphins, they didn’t attempt one against the Colts. On Sunday, Penix was 1-of-5 passing for minus-4 yards on third down, and he took three sacks, one of which led to a lost fumble. Coordinator Zac Robinson’s third-down package needs a complete overhaul.

Stock up

Backup running back Tyler Allgeier did not lead the team in rushing, but he was outstanding on the Falcons’ touchdown drive that gave them the lead late in the fourth quarter. Allgeier finished with 57 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns, the second of which gave Atlanta a 25-22 lead with 1:44 to play. He had runs of 7, 7, 10 and 8 yards before finishing the drive with a 1-yard plunge. Allgeier continues to be a strong complement to Bijan Robinson.

Stock down

Penix completed 12 of 28 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown. His 42.9% completion rate was the lowest of his 11 career starts and leaves him No. 31 in the league at 58.8% for the season (the league average is 65.3%). Penix took a season-high three sacks.

In addition to Penix’s struggles, the kick and punt coverage units were exposed. The Falcons gave up kickoff returns of 50 and 49 yards, the second of which set the Colts up for their game-tying field goal with under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Colts’ Josh Downs also had a 24-yard punt return in the third quarter that led to a field goal.

Injuries

Slot cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. returned from a hamstring injury. … RG Chris Lindstrom (foot) started after being listed as questionable. … Starting CB Mike Hughes (neck) traveled to Berlin but was ruled out. … LG Matthew Bergeron (ankle), DE Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and OT Storm Norton (foot) did not travel to Berlin.

Key number

244 — Rushing yards by the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, the most the Falcons have ever allowed to an opponent.

Next steps

The Falcons will host the Panthers this weekend. Carolina (5-5) is second in the NFC South and blew out Atlanta 30-0 in Week 3.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.