Falcons look for more consistency to end seven-year playoff drought

ATLANTA (AP) — The only thing consistent about the Atlanta Falcons’ 2025 season is their inconsistency. They have beaten the…

ATLANTA (AP) — The only thing consistent about the Atlanta Falcons’ 2025 season is their inconsistency.

They have beaten the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, and taken division leaders Tampa Bay and New England to the wire. They’ve also been blown out by the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers.

That week-to-week inconsistency can show up in the same game, as it did Sunday during a 24-23 loss in New England. The Falcons were on the verge of getting routed in the first half, trailing 21-7 with the Patriots driving, but then changed the game with a forced fumble and outplayed the Patriots the rest of the way before falling because of a late missed extra point.

The offense, defense and the kicking game have all shared in the lack of consistency.

The Falcons are at 3-5 and trying to end a seven-year playoff drought.

With one of the most dynamic players in the league in running back Bijan Robinson and a defense that has some emerging playmakers, that goal is still possible. The schedule features four opponents that are 6-2 or better, and three teams that have two wins or fewer entering Monday.

Without week-to-week consistency, that playoff drought could continue under second-year coach Raheem Morris.

What’s working

The Falcons are dominating in passing yards allowed per game at 158.1. The addition of first-round draft picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. has allowed Atlanta to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Falcons are 12th in the league in sacks after finishing 31st last season. They are also second in the league in fewest missed tackles according to Pro Football Reference. A combination of solid coverage and successful blitz packages from defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has enabled the Falcons to contain most of the opposing QBs they have faced.

What needs help

The Falcons wide receivers behind Drake London are not producing. While London has 47 catches and five touchdowns, and the next five receivers on the roster have combined for just 30 receptions and zero TDs. Ray-Ray McCloud III was waived on Oct. 21, Darnell Mooney has missed two games because of an injury, Casey Washington has also had injury issues. When London missed the Dolphins game with a hip injury, the four active WRs had just seven catches and the Falcons were routed 34-10.

Stock up

Robinson ran for 170 yards and a touchdown and had a career-high 238 yards from scrimmage against the Bills on “Monday Night Football” on Oct. 13.

Since that game, Robinson has not rushed for 50 yards or scored a touchdown. He is still second in the league in yards from scrimmage per game with 132.3, trailing only the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey. In addition to his RB1 responsibilities, Robinson is a big part of the Falcons’ passing attack and hauled in two one-handed grabs against the Patriots. He is averaging just shy of 20 touches per game.

Stock down

The offensive line has seen its share of criticism and injuries this season. Right tackle Kaleb McGary was lost for the season in training camp with a leg injury, and backup tackle Storm Norton has not returned from a foot injury, leaving Elijah Wilkinson protecting Michael Penix Jr.’s blindside (since Penix is a left-hander). Neither starting guard finished the game against the Patriots because of injuries.

The Falcons’ kicking situation is an issue as well. Veteran Younghoe Koo was cut after missing a potential game-tying 44-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in a 23-20 loss to the Bucs in the season opener. Parker Romo replaced him, and he missed a potential game-tying extra point with 4:40 left in a 24-23 loss to the Patriots. Romo is 11-for-14 on field goals since replacing Koo.

Injuries

LG Matthew Bergeron left in the first quarter (ankle) and did not return against the Patriots. RG Chris Lindstrom suffered a foot injury in the fourth quarter. … Edge rusher Leonard Floyd left in the second with a hamstring injury. … LB Divine Deablo is on injured reserve with a fractured forearm.

Key stat

Morris’ 32-52 record ranks 21st among the 22 active NFL head coaches in winning percentage among those with at least 50 games.

Next steps

The Falcons will travel to Berlin, Germany, to take on the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts in the first regular-season NFL game in Berlin. This is the Falcons’ fourth regular-season international game and they are 1-2 overseas after having played in Europe in 2014, 2021 and 2023.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.