Embattled Steelers defense forces 6 turnovers as Pittsburgh tops AFC-leading Indianapolis 27-20

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers tuned out the noise and turned back the clock.

Unfortunately for the Indianapolis Colts, so did Daniel Jones.

The Steelers harassed Jones and the AFC-leading Colts into six turnovers in a 27-20 victory on Sunday that provided a reminder that when at its best, Pittsburgh’s star-laden defense can create a unique brand of chaos.

Smarting from a forgettable stretch in which they were lit up in consecutive weeks in losses to Cincinnati and Green Bay, Pittsburgh responded by rattling Jones into the kind of mistakes he’d largely avoided during Indianapolis’ hot start.

Jones threw three picks and fumbled twice, including a second-quarter strip-sack by Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt that seemed to shake Pittsburgh out of a month-long funk as the Steelers (5-3) snapped a two-game skid to remain the only team above .500 in the underwhelming AFC North as the season reaches its midway point.

“One of the most important things was just pinning our ears back and going, playing physical football,” Watt said.

Humbled by what defensive end Cam Heyward described as a lack of fight against the Packers, Pittsburgh responded with an inspired performance that restored some of the menace that came easily during a 4-1 start that was starting to look like a mirage.

“I thought there was fight from the entire group,” Heyward said. “It’s just collectively, we all have to be responsible. We’ve got to play with a lot of energy, and I love the energy we showed today.”

The Steelers turned three of Indianapolis’ giveaways into touchdowns while reeling off 24 straight points to turn an early seven-point deficit into a 17-point lead they never threatened to give way.

“It’s a fine line between drinking wine and squashing grapes,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

Pittsburgh and the NFL’s highest-paid defense had been on the wrong side of that line of late, and they heard about it plenty. The Steelers steadied themselves with a vintage performance in front of an Acrisure Stadium crowd that included alumni from the 2005 team in town to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl.

Some of those players were on the field during warmups, exhorting the current group to get it together.

“They was amped up,” said Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., whose father, Joey Porter Sr., was a game-wrecking outside linebacker on the 2005 club. “They just gave everybody juice and had us filled up.”

Even if it took a little time for Pittsburgh’s defense to shift into high gear. The Steelers were down a touchdown and the Colts were driving early in the second quarter when Watt raced around end and in one motion knocked the ball out of Jones’ right hand and fell on it.

“That’s an A++ player,” Porter Jr. said of Watt. “And he made an A++ play when we needed it.”

The recovery led to the first of Jaylen Warren’s two touchdown runs. Two snaps later, Jones threw an ill-advised pass right to Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson, who returned it 17 yards. Aaron Rodgers found Pat Freiermuth for a 12-yard touchdown pass two plays later to put the Steelers in front to stay. Rodgers finished 25 of 35 for 203 yards and a score on a day Pittsburgh’s offense managed just 225 yards of total offense.

Then again, the Steelers didn’t need Rodgers to be prolific, merely competent on a day the defense regained its ball-hawking swagger.

Danny’s demise

Jones completed 31 of 50 for 342 yards with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown but his three picks matched his season total coming in and he had serious trouble securing the ball in the face of a pass rush that sacked him five times.

Colts coach Shane Steichen defended Jones, pointing out that two of the interceptions were tipped. Still, Jones knows he can’t just sit in the pocket when Pittsburgh’s pass rush is giving chase. Both of his fumbles came on plays when he was looking downfield as the things collapsed around him.

“They have a good pass rush and guys who can move,” Jones said. “Knowing that, I’ve got to get the ball out.”

The Colts’ 20 points tied a season low, and a significant chunk of their 368 yards came in garbage time. Running back Jonathan Taylor, the league’s leading rusher, was held to a season-low 45 yards on 14 carries and was a non-factor, even in the first half when the game was still in doubt.

“I think when you take away the takeaways, we’ll be moving the ball down the field and scoring a lot of points again,” Steichen said. “I have a ton of faith in our offense.”

Dugger digs in

The Steelers played without three of the top four safeties on their depth chart because of injuries. Enter Kyle Dugger, acquired in a trade with New England on Thursday. Three days later, he started and finished with four tackles.

Tomlin awarded Dugger with a game ball, an honor Dugger downplayed, but his new coach did not.

“We’re running super thin, and that dude came in here man, and gave us some quality work,” Tomlin said.

Injuries

Steelers: Veteran guard Isaac Seumalo aggravated a pectoral injury in the second half and did not return. Seumalo initially sustained the injury in last Sunday’s loss to Green Bay.

Up next

Colts: head to Berlin, Germany, next week for an international game against Atlanta.

Steelers: Travel to Los Angeles for a Sunday night matchup against the Chargers next week.

