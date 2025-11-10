Eagles star offensive tackle Lane Johnson hurts his ankle but returns in fourth quarter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Philadelphia star right tackle Lane Johnson has returned to the Eagles’ game with the Green…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Philadelphia star right tackle Lane Johnson has returned to the Eagles’ game with the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter after an ankle injury had sent him to the locker room.

Johnson had limped into the locker room after getting injured in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Packers.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection was blocking on a carry by Saquon Barkley in the second quarter when he got hurt.

Johnson returned to the game in the fourth quarter while the Eagles were clinging to a 10-7 lead.

Johnson earned All-Pro honors in 2017 and 2022. He made the second team in the All-Pro balloting in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

