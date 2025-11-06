Eagles come to Green Bay after beating Packers twice last season

Philadelphia (6-2) at Green Bay (5-2-1) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC BetMGM line: Packers by 2 1/2 Against the spread:…

Philadelphia (6-2) at Green Bay (5-2-1)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC

BetMGM line: Packers by 2 1/2

Against the spread: Eagles 5-3; Packers 3-5

Series record: Packers lead 28-20

Last meeting: Eagles won 22-10 in NFC wild-card playoff game at Philadelphia on Jan. 12.

Last week: Eagles were off last week after beating New York Giants 38-20 at home on Oct. 26; Packers lost 16-13 at home to Carolina.

Eagles offense: overall (24), rush (19), pass (25), scoring (10)

Eagles defense: overall (23), rush (19), pass (17), scoring (19)

Packers offense: overall (8), rush (16), pass (8), scoring (11)

Packers defense: overall (5), rush (5), pass (9), scoring (8)

Turnover differential: Eagles plus-4; Packers even

Eagles player to watch

LB Zack Baun is one of only three players in the NFL along with Detroit’s Jack Campbell and Miami’s Tyrel Dodson to have at least 60 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one takeaway this season. Pro Football Focus gives him the top pass-rushing grade of all NFL linebackers. Baun delivered big performances in Philadelphia’s two wins over Green Bay last season. He had two sacks in the Eagles’ regular-season victory in Brazil and had an interception in the playoff matchup.

Packers player to watch

TE Luke Musgrave is going to have to help the Packers pick up the slack now that they’ve lost Tucker Kraft, who was having a Pro Bowl-caliber season before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against Carolina. Kraft had been leading the Packers in yards receiving (489) and touchdown catches (six). Musgrave has nine catches for 88 yards this season. He was selected in the second round during the same 2023 draft in which Kraft was taken in the third round.

Key matchup

Packers passing game vs. Eagles pass defense: Jordan Love completed only half his pass attempts in a season-opening loss to the Eagles last season before leaving with a knee injury late in the game. With injuries decimating Green Bay’s offensive line and receiving group, Love threw three interceptions without a touchdown pass in the Packers’ playoff loss at Philadelphia. Love will need to be better for the Packers to win Monday. He failed to throw a touchdown pass in a game for the first time this season against Carolina.

Key injuries

Eagles: C Cam Jurgens (knee) didn’t practice Thursday. … RB Saquon Barkley said there was nothing to worry about after leaving the Giants game with a groin injury. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

Packers: Kraft is out for the season. … DL Lukas Van Ness (foot) and WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf) have missed two straight games, though Wicks practiced on a limited basis Thursday. … CB Nate Hobbs (knee) and WR Savion Williams (foot) didn’t practice Thursday.

Series notes

The Eagles have beaten the Packers three straight times, including the 34-29 win at Brazil and the wild-card playoff game last season during their run to a Super Bowl title. Barkley had 132 yards from scrimmage (109 rushing, 23 receiving) and three touchdowns against Green Bay in the regular-season game, and he rushed for 119 yards in the playoff matchup. The Eagles also beat the Packers 40-33 in Philadelphia in 2022. Green Bay’s most recent win in this series was a 30-16 triumph at home during the pandemic season of 2020.

Stats and stuff

The Eagles enter Week 10 as one of four teams in the NFC with a 6-2 record. The only other NFC team with two losses or fewer is Green Bay, at 5-2-1. This is the fourth straight year in which Philadelphia has won at least six of its first eight games. … The Eagles ran for a season-high 276 yards — the second-best single-game total by any NFL team this season — against the Giants in their most recent game. … Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has 15 TD passes and only one INT this season. He has 20 combined TDs (15 passing, five receiving) to rank third in the NFL, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford. … Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is averaging 10.7 yards per target this season. The only receiver with a higher average is Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba (12.0). Smith’s 588 yards receiving rank eighth in the NFL. … Eagles TE Dallas Goedert has seven TD catches, putting him in a tie for second in the league. Davante Adams of the Rams has eight. … Eagles OT Lane Johnson hasn’t allowed any sacks or quarterback hits this season. … This marks the third time in four years that the Packers have faced the defending Super Bowl champions in Lambeau Field. Green Bay won the other two matchups, 24-12 over the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and 27-19 over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. … The Packers are trying to bounce back after losing to Carolina as a 13-point favorite. According to BetMGM, that was the first time the Packers had lost as a double-digit favorite since falling to Arizona when they were favored by 13 1/2 in 2018. … Packers RB Josh Jacobs has 10 TD runs this season. The only NFL player with more TD runs is Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor, with 12. Jacobs has an NFL-leading 25 TD runs since 2024. He’s the first Packer to have at least 10 TD runs in back-to-back seasons since Jim Taylor did it in three straight years from 1960-62. … Packers S Xavier McKinney had both a sack and an interception against Carolina. The sack and interception came in a span of three plays. … Packers DE Micah Parsons has 44 quarterback pressures this season, according to Next Gen Stats. The only player with more is Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson, with 46. … Packers K Brandon McManus has gone just 4 of 7 on field-goal attempts in two games since returning from a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for four games.

Fantasy tip

Kraft’s injury is going to require Love’s other playmakers to step up. That means fantasy owners who have Packers WR Romeo Doubs might want to make sure they’re starting him. Doubs was targeted 10 times against Carolina and responded with seven catches for 91 yards, both season highs. One concern with Doubs is that he doesn’t have a TD in four straight games, but he’s certainly capable of scoring. He had three TDs Sept. 28 in a 40-all tie with Dallas.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.