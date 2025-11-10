Eagles activate linebacker Nolan Smith from injured reserve before MNF game with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Linebacker Nolan Smith is joining the list of additions to the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense for…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Linebacker Nolan Smith is joining the list of additions to the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense for their Monday night game with the Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles said Monday they had activated the 2023 first-round pick from injured reserve. Smith hasn’t played since hurting his triceps in a 33-26 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 21.

He won’t be the only fresh face on Philadelphia’s defense.

The Eagles acquired edge rusher Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline and also welcomed back 37-year-old Brandon Graham, who ended his brief retirement. Phillips had recorded three sacks for Miami this season.

Smith recorded 6½ sacks and Graham had 3½ last season during the Eagles’ Super Bowl title run. Smith had four more sacks during the playoffs.

Philadelphia also acquired former Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander last week, but he didn’t make the trip to Green Bay as he continues to recover from a knee issue. Alexander was a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback with the Packers from 2018-24 before getting released in the offseason. The Eagles got him in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

Green Bay won’t have wide receiver Matthew Golden, who had been listed as questionable after injuring his shoulder in a 16-13 loss to Carolina. The Packers included the rookie first-round pick among their list of inactive players.

Golden isn’t the only Green Bay pass catcher unavailable for the game.

The Packers are playing their first game since star tight end Tucker Kraft tore his anterior cruciate ligament against Carolina, knocking him out for the rest of the season. Jayden Reed, the Packers’ leading receiver last season, is missing a seventh straight game as he recovers from surgeries to his shoulder and foot.

Green Bay does get wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks back after he missed two games with a calf injury. Wicks also had been listed as questionable.

Green Bay’s other inactive players are cornerback Nate Hobbs, kicker Lucas Havrisik, offensive linemen Jacob Monk and Donovan Jennings and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness. The Packers activated linebacker Kristian Welch from their practice squad for Monday’s game.

Joining Alexander on Philadelphia’s list of inactive players are quarterback Sam Howell, cornerback Mac McWilliams, running back A.J. Dillon, center Cam Jurgens and defensive tackle Ty Robinson.

