Defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles continue to win but looking for improvements

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are leading their division and would be the top seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today. But the defending Super Bowl champions acknowledge that they are still looking for improvements, particularly on offense.

The Eagles struggled offensively in Monday night’s 10-7 victory at Green Bay.

“Sometimes it’s going to look really pretty; sometimes it’s not always going to look pretty in this league,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “We found a way to win. We’ll be very critical. We have to enjoy this. But make no mistake about it, every one of us is determined to get better and continuing to rise. That’s not enough points. Tonight it was.”

After going scoreless in the first half, Philadelphia took a 10-0 lead on quarterback Jalen Hurts’ 36-yard TD strike to DeVonta Smith with 10 minutes, 35 seconds left. The lead was 10-7 with 35 seconds remaining when Sirianni elected to go for it on fourth-and-six at the Green Bay 35-yard line. But Hurts’ deep pass down the left sideline intended for A.J. Brown fell incomplete, a missed play that is symbolic of an offense that is not in top form.

In spite of the victory, one that Sirianni said he and the players would enjoy, Philadelphia’s head coach knows there are fixes needed.

“You can’t get tied up in the result,” Sirianni said. “Ultimately, we want to play to the standard of football that we know we need to play to, to get better. We’re happy with the result, but we don’t get tied into it. We get tied into our standard.”

On the flip side, Philadelphia’s defense played really well against the Packers. The Eagles got a lift from recent acquisition defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips, acquired from Miami for a third-round pick during Philadelphia’s bye week. As a unit, Philadelphia held Green Bay to 261 total yards, including 157 through the air, in addition to just those seven points.

“We knew we had to be physical,” Sirianni said. “I thought the defense did an excellent job taking on blocks. The rush was active all game.”

Of the win, Sirianni recounted saying in the locker room, “Sometimes they’re ugly.” He shared defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s retort: “I didn’t think there was anything ugly about that,” Sirianni said of Fangio’s reply.

“Defensive side it wasn’t (ugly),” Sirianni said.

That’s true. Now, the Eagles just need to get their offense looking good again.

What’s working

Winning

The Eagles have not looked like the 2024 version that dominated the NFL, but the 2025 version is continuing the winning ways but just not as pretty. Philadelphia has made several key plays late in games this season, including when they stuffed Green Bay RB Josh Jacobs on a key fourth-and-1 attempt on the Packers’ 44-yard line with 1:30 left on Monday.

Sirianni said it is a product of players’ mindset.

“As much as we talk about physical toughness, we talk about mental toughness,” he said. “Always be in the moment.”

What needs help

Hurts threw for just 183 yards and a touchdown while Saquon Barkley, who racked up 2,005 yards last season, was held to 60 yards on 22 carries. Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Brown was targeted just three times, making two catches for only 13 yards.

Stock up

Phillips, the edge rusher made six tackles, recovered a fumble and helped deny the Packers on a crucial fourth-and-1 late in the fourth quarter in his Eagles debut.

“It felt like he was very disruptive,” Sirianni said. “Man, he loves football. He loves working. His motor is constantly running. It was a really big impact that he made tonight.”

Stock down

After amassing 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns last season, Brown continues to play at a pace far short of those numbers. He now has 31 receptions for 408 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Injuries

C Cam Jurgens (knee) did not play against Green Bay. RT Lane Johnson (ankle) limped off the field and was carted to the locker room late in the first half against the Packers but returned in the fourth quarter. Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, was injured while blocking for Barkley.

Key numbers

The Eagles road winning percentage since 2021 is 71.8% — a 28-11 record, that is the best road winning percentage in the NFL over that time.

Next steps

Eagles return home to host NFC North-leading Detroit (6-3) on Sunday night in a potential NFC Championship Game preview.

