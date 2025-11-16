Davis Mills leads Texans to 16-13 win over Titans on Wright’s game-ending field goal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans keep digging early holes for themselves. With Davis Mills filling in while C.J.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans keep digging early holes for themselves. With Davis Mills filling in while C.J. Stroud is in the concussion protocol, they’ve put together back-to-back comeback victories.

Mills threw for 274 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Wright kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired, and the Texans beat the Tennessee Titans 16-13 on Sunday to sweep the season series with their AFC South rivals.

“I’m just proud of the way we’re finishing,” Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We weren’t finishing games really good to start the season, but how we’re finishing games now and finishing with a win, that’s all that matters. I’m proud of our guys for that.”

Led by their backup quarterback, the Texans (5-5) reached .500 for the first time this season with their third win in four games. They also won their fifth straight over the Titans in Nashville despite playing without Stroud, safety Jalen Pitre and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

Houston had plenty of time to set Wright up for the winning field goal, his third of the day.

“It’s great for him, and yeah, it’s exciting,” Mills said of Wright. “He’s doing his job, and everyone gets to celebrate.”

In a game pitting the NFL’s worst offense in Tennessee against the league’s stingiest defense in both yards and points, rookie Cam Ward made for a thrilling finish by driving the Titans 95 yards late in the fourth quarter. Ward capped the drive with a 4-yard TD pass to Van Jefferson with 1:35 left. Interim coach Mike McCoy went for the tie as Joey Slye kicked the extra point.

Mills easily moved the Texans into position to end it, with the big play a 17-yard completion to Nico Collins on third-and-16.

“He’s a competitor deep down inside, and he wants to make those plays,” Ryans said of Mills. “Our entire sideline, our team feels that from Davis. We feel his confidence when he’s out there knowing that he’s going to go to the right spot with the football and make a play.”

The Texans sacked Ward three times with Will Anderson Jr. also recovering a fumble he stripped from the rookie.

Houston trailed only 6-0, unlike last week when it overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Jacksonville. Mills hit Collins for a 3-yard TD midway through the third quarter to put the Texans ahead to stay. Wright also had field goals of 41 and 43 yards.

The Titans (1-9) lost their fifth straight, and this one clinched a fourth consecutive losing season for the franchise.

They were flagged nine times for 62 yards. That included three false starts and a holding penalty on right tackle JC Latham. A couple of Tennessee defenders were upset on the sideline after the last false start.

“You just can’t beat yourself against a really good football team, and that’s what happened,” McCoy said. “The penalties kill you. It’s tough. It’s tough enough to play against a great defense like that, and then when you have just the penalties that you hurt yourself, it’s even harder.”

Tennessee got back a trio of its starters: three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Arden Key and its highest-paid player, Calvin Ridley. The veteran wide receiver lasted one play before getting hurt again, and McCoy announced after the game that Ridley broke his right fibula.

Simmons had one of the Titans’ four sacks, helping give Tennessee a chance with the ball with 4:57 left.

Wright missed a 31-yard field goal that hit the right upright on Houston’s opening drive. The Texans got another chance off a questionable roughness penalty on Simmons. But linebacker Cody Barton sacked Mills on fourth-and-goal from the Titans 1 to end that drive.

The Titans, who have only 12 touchdowns through 10 games, settled for a pair of field goals from Slye.

Injuries

Ridley caught a 13-yard pass from Ward on the Titans’ first offensive play and hurt his right leg at the end. He gingerly walked to the sideline and sat on a table before being carted to the locker room.

Rookie Chimere Dike, the NFL’s leader in all-purpose yards, muffed a punt and was slow to get up just before halftime. McCoy said Dike cleared the concussion protocol but was being evaluated for a bruised chest. Fellow rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor had a hamstring issue.

Texans linebacker Jamal Hill didn’t return with an injured hamstring.

Up next

The Texans host Buffalo on Thursday night.

The Titans host Seattle next Sunday.

