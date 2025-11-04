Cowboys will get a chance to answer the question of whether a big trade would help

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Trade was the talk of opening week after the Dallas Cowboys sent star pass rusher Micah…

It is the talk of the bye week, too, after owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on national TV he had made a trade that hadn’t been announced, hours before a 27-17 loss to Arizona on Monday night sent Dallas into its break.

That deal didn’t cause much of a ripple — but another one did.

The Cowboys engaged in their second blockbuster in barely two months coming off the Parsons trade, this time adding instead of subtracting by acquiring star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets. A few hours earlier on trade deadline day, Dallas picked up Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson.

An uneven first half of the season, featuring one of the NFL’s best offenses and worst defenses, left unanswered the question of whether any trade could help Dallas.

The answer didn’t seem very promising after the loss to the Cardinals, but Dak Prescott remembers 2018. That’s when the Cowboys, who are 3-5-1, had almost the same record, traded for receiver Amari Cooper and went on to win a playoff game for the first time with their star quarterback.

There are other similarities, including that Dallas was headed into its bye when trading for Cooper, and played on Monday night coming out. This year, the Cowboys visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 17.

But there’s a huge difference. Seven years ago, the Dallas defense finished in the top 10. Even with the addition of Williams, this defense will be hard-pressed to get out of the bottom five.

“I’m being very realistic,” Jones said. “We’ve won three ballgames. So I do know how to add. I can add it up and look at the numbers of games we’ve got left and what potential combinations of records could get you in the playoffs.”

If nothing else, the addition of Williams will give the Dallas locker room reason to believe in a 2018-like turnaround.

“I know we lost the first week we had (Cooper) on Monday night, but we ended up getting it back rolling and put together a streak,” Prescott said. “That’s what this league’s about: creating streaks. That’s still in front of us. A lot of games left to be played and we can still get a streak going.”

What’s working

Prescott’s offense was the best in the league through seven weeks but has shown signs of sputtering as the Cowboys lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Prescott had a four-game stretch of at least three touchdowns without an interception. He has one TD pass and three picks the past two games. Receiver George Pickens, acquired from Pittsburgh in the offseason, had a five-game touchdown streak. Now he has gone three games without one.

Dallas will be fine if CeeDee Lamb and Pickens can start clicking again, and running back Javonte Williams can keep getting to the end zone.

What needs help

The NFL’s No. 31 defense keeps giving up big chunks of yardage through long stretches. The latest example was Arizona scoring on consecutive 70-plus-yard drives after the Cowboys had blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown. Those two Cardinals TDs came on either side of halftime, putting Dallas in a 24-7 hole. The Cowboys have allowed at least 40 points twice. The club worst for 40-point games allowed in a season is three.

Stock up

Kenny Clark erased any doubt about whether age would be an issue after the Cowboys traded the dynamic Parsons in his prime for a 30-year-old coming off an injury-filled season. Clark has 2 1/2 sacks and plenty of impact on a defensive front that has shown better resistance against the run, but with plenty of room to improve.

Stock down

CB Trevon Diggs’ days in Dallas appear numbered. He will miss at least two more games after going on injured reserve because of a concussion sustained in an accident at home. The Cowboys have said he is also dealing with knee issues. Diggs spent the past two offseasons rehabbing separate major knee injuries. Dallas can release the 2021 All-Pro in the offseason with minimal impact on the salary cap.

Injuries

LB DeMarvion Overshown could make his season debut against the Raiders. He tore multiple knee ligaments late last season, the second major knee injury in his first two seasons. Rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel is in the same 21-day practice window in return from IR. That window expires before the Las Vegas game. … Dallas hopes to get safeties Malik Hooker (toe) and Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) back after the bye.

Key number

1 — The number of times in franchise history the Cowboys have allowed at least 400 yards per game. They’re at 397 slightly past the halftime point.

Next steps

The Cowboys play four of the next five games at home after the trip to Las Vegas. But the schedule is brutal. Defending champ Philadelphia visits Nov. 23, followed by the runner-up Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day. Three more playoff teams from last season follow: Detroit on the road, then Minnesota and the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

