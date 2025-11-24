Cousins’ play gives Falcons a glimmer of hope their season can be salvaged

ATLANTA (AP) — As Kirk Cousins showed he has more left in his career, the Atlanta Falcons played as if…

ATLANTA (AP) — As Kirk Cousins showed he has more left in his career, the Atlanta Falcons played as if they haven’t given up on their season.

Cousins enjoyed a bounce-back game in his renewed role as the Falcons starter. Cousins, 37, provided reminders of his early season form in 2024 as Atlanta snapped its five-game losing streak with Sunday’s 24-10 win at New Orleans.

The Falcons (4-7) remain a long way away from realizing their hopes of their first winning record and playoff season since 2017.

Still, the steady leadership of Cousins following Michael Penix Jr.’s season-ending knee injury last week provided hope the season can be salvaged.

Cousins threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns even with top wide receiver Drake London out with a knee injury. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback re-established the chemistry he enjoyed with Darnell Mooney in 2024, when Cousins led the Falcons to a 6-3 start before losing his starting job when he struggled with turnovers.

Mooney’s 49-yard touchdown catch from Cousins was the highlight for the offense. Cousins added a 9-yard scoring pass to David Sills.

While Penix usually leaned heavily on London, Cousins found a way to create opportunities for such players as Sills, Dylan Drummond and tight end Charlie Woerner. Running back Bijan Robinson provided his usual 100-plus scrimmage yards with 70 rushing yards and 37 yards on two receptions.

Cousins showed his emotions by pumping his fist after his second-quarter touchdown pass to Sills.

“Anytime you go on the road, to be able to get a win is a big shot in the arm in a good way,” Cousins said. “Now we have to build on it. There’s so much football left and so much work left.”

What’s working

For the first time this season, Cousins had the benefit of working with the first-team offense all week in a game plan designed for his strengths. In his only other start in a 34-10 loss to Miami on Oct. 26, Falcons coaches were not sure if a bone bruise on his left knee would prevent Penix from playing so that plan was not designed for Cousins.

With Cousins behind center, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson designed more plays with three tight ends. Cousins was efficient, completing 16 of 23 passes, and his lone interception was deflected off tight end Kyle Pitts’ hands.

Cousins was in the spotlight but Atlanta’s defense deserved credit. The Saints’ only touchdown came on an interception return.

What needs help

The Falcons’ win was not as dominant as the score indicates. The Saints finished with a 21-13 advantage in first downs while running 78 plays to Atlanta’s 55. The Falcons produced big plays on defense with five sacks but will need to hold the ball longer to survive against better teams.

Stock up

After beginning the game with only two catches this season, Woerner caught passes from Cousins on three consecutive plays. Woerner is better known for his blocking and had a key block on Cousins’ touchdown pass to Sills.

Woerner gained 24 yards on his three catches, including a long catch of 18 yards. He could have a bigger role as a receiver the remainder of the season with Cousins at quarterback.

Stock down

Pitts had at least three missed opportunities for catches, including one off his hands that was intercepted and returned 49 yards for a touchdown by Justin Reid.

Injuries

LG Matthew Bergeron (left ankle) was forced out after appearing to aggravate the injury in his return after missing a game. CB A.J. Terrell and S Xavier Watts each returned after briefly being knocked out of the game on big hits.

Key number

3: The Atlanta defense gave up only a field goal on the Saints’ five trips inside the Atlanta 30.

Next steps

The Falcons will look for their second straight road win against a two-win team when they play at the New York Jets, who fell to 2-9 with a 23-10 loss at the Baltimore Ravens, on Sunday.

