Coach Shane Steichen rethinking his play-calling that led to Colts’ collapse at Kansas City

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen studied the film, reconsidered his play-calling during Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss at Kansas City and made an acknowledgment Monday.

Had he managed the clock, the situations and his own decisions differently, the Colts might not have blown an 11-point lead in the final nine minutes of regulation — or failed to pick up a first down in overtime. And if the Colts (8-3) intend to snap a four-year playoff drought, Steichen knows he needs to be better.

“You always go back and self-evaluate those situations,” Steichen said. “I really thought that last drive in regulation when we went pass, pass, pass, I could have called some runs there. Absolutely could have eaten up some time there, but, you know, in hindsight, it just didn’t work out, and I look at myself first and foremost in those situations to get better for our guys.”

It’s not the first time Steichen this season has critiqued his own calls, but this one certainly hurt, given that the Colts’ blown lead allowed Jacksonville (7-4) and Houston (6-5) to move a game closer to the AFC South leaders as Indianapolis prepares for matchups with both over the next two weeks.

But the decision-making was uncharacteristic for a team that entered the game with only 19 punts all season while converting 17 of its 21 fourth-down attempts. The Colts had been so successful that earlier this season Steichen admitted developing a penchant for keeping the offense on the field at almost all costs rather than punting.

This time, though, everything changed.

Instead of allowing the league’s top rusher, Jonathan Taylor, to burn time and wear down the Chiefs defense, Indy threw nine times on its final 12 plays and punted all four times, never picking up another first down. Indy became only the second team since at least 2000 to have four or more possessions in the fourth quarter or overtime and go three-and-out each time.

That’s not how Steichen got the surprising Colts near the top of the AFC standings, and it’s not likely to be how they’re going to stay there, either.

Steichen knows it and after Sunday, it seems he’s learned a valuable lesson moving forward: Stay true to your philosophy.

“That was kind of a gut feel there, that one on the 45-yard line,” Steichen said when asked about his decision to punt on the last possession in regulation. “I thought, let’s try to back him (Patrick Mahomes) up and let him go the long way instead of the short way. Obviously, he went down there and we held them to a field goal, but, yeah, you always look at those things and should I, could I, have went for it there? Yeah, possibly.”

What’s working

Pass rush. For three quarters, the Colts had Mahomes in scramble mode. He was dodging pass rushers, missing receivers and failing to score TDs. But when it mattered most, Mahomes took off and kept the chains moving. If the Colts continue to pressure non-MVP quarterbacks this way, the defense could be in great shape for the stretch run.

What needs help

Run defense. Though the Colts allowed just 3.6 yards per carry, they struggled again to get stops without Pro Bowl DT DeForest Buckner (neck). Kareem Hunt ran 30 times for 104 yards while continually picking up first downs. The result: Kansas City had a 17-minute time of possession advantage that wore down the Colts late.

Stock up

LB Germaine Pratt. Since being released by the Las Vegas Raiders and reunited with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo earlier this season, all Pratt has done is make plays. He did it again Sunday by leading the team with 20 tackles, 15 solos, two tackles for loss and one pass defense.

Stock down

QB Daniel Jones. While Jones played through a fibula injury and avoided the turnover problems from Indy’s previous two games, he was ineffective down the stretch. He completed just three of his final nine passes, was under heavy pressure late and couldn’t generate anything when the Colts needed it most. Was it an anomaly? Is it the start of a bad streak? Stay tuned.

Injuries

Steichen downplayed the injury to Jones, which first appeared on the injury report Thursday. Steichen said Jones was not only healthy enough to play but that he didn’t change the game plan to adjust for the injury. Receiver/kickoff returner Ashton Dulin suffered a hamstring injury that Steichen said would keep him out for “some time.”

Key numbers

4 — Taylor had just four touches on Indy’s final four drives and one of those was a 7-yard reception. He had 1 yard on his other three carries over that stretch.

Next steps

The Colts will face a similarly effective pass rush Sunday against Houston and a defense that some believe is the best in the NFL. If the Colts are going to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season and take control of the division race, the offense must be cleaner and crisper than it was at Kansas City.

