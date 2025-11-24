Close doesn’t count: Cardinals continue maddening trend of tight losses in OT setback vs. Jaguars

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals keep finding weird new ways to lose football games as a once-promising season…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals keep finding weird new ways to lose football games as a once-promising season has turned into a rough slog with six games remaining.

The Cardinals (3-8) had a plus-4 turnover differential on Sunday — forcing four of them and losing none — but still fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 in overtime for their eighth loss in the past nine games.

It was the team’s sixth loss of the season by four points or less.

“We can compete with the best of them,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. “We can play. We’re in these games. Obviously, (there’s) a difference between competing and winning them. That’s the bottom line in this league is winning them. Stay together, fine-tune the details in all three phases of the game and try to find a way to win.”

Third-year coach Jonathan Gannon agreed that the Cardinals should have won with such a big advantage in turnover margin, but negative plays kept them from capitalizing on extra possessions.

“We had a couple times we were in the point zone and we got knocked out of being able to kick a field goal there,” Gannon said. “I think it happened twice. You need those points, so we have to firm up and make sure we’re putting them in the right spots and do a better job to put some points on the board.”

Brissett had another productive game, completing 33 of 49 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown. The veteran backup is averaging a robust 314.5 yards through the air in his six starts since taking over for two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyler Murray, who is out with a foot injury.

But in a common theme, good numbers aren’t leading to good results. The Cardinals are 1-5 in Brissett’s starts.

“At some point, something’s going to go our way, but we have to make it go our way,” Brissett said. “We just have to keep working.”

What’s working

The Cardinals’ defense had several good moments while forcing four turnovers. Arguably the best: Rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen III scored his first NFL TD with an acrobatic play in the first quarter, grabbing a loose fumble with one arm while being blocked and running 7 yards to the end zone.

Nolen — the No. 16 overall pick in last spring’s draft — has been an impact player when healthy.

What needs help

Arizona had just 55 yards rushing Sunday, struggling to gain much of anything on the ground. The position has been hit hard by injuries. The team’s top three options — including James Conner (foot), Trey Benson (knee) and Emari Demercado (ankle) — were all out against the Jaguars. Conner is out for the season, but Benson and Demercado could return soon.

Stock up

WR Michael Wilson was productive for the second straight week, catching 10 passes for 118 yards against the Jaguars. Wilson has had a eye-opening two weeks as the team’s No. 1 receiver, subbing for Marvin Harrison Jr., who had surgery for an appendectomy.

Even when Harrison returns, the Cardinals need to find a way for Wilson to have a big role in the offense.

“I thought he played his butt off,” Gannon said. “He’s playing well. He’s getting open. He’s catching it. I thought he had a good run after catch, too, (Sunday). He battles man, he battles. And all those guys do, but he has definitely performed at a high level.”

Stock down

K Chad Ryland. He has been steady all season, but he missed a 33-yard field goal just before halftime that was a big blow in a game decided by three points.

Injuries

Murray has to miss at least one more game while on injured reserve. … CB Will Johnson (back/hip), LB Baron Browning (concussion), S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) were among those on the inactive list against the Jaguars. … Nolen (knee) and OL Will Hernandez (hip) left Sunday’s game with injuries.

Key number

13 — Trey McBride has had at least five catches in 13 straight games, which ties Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the second-longest such streak for a tight end in NFL history.

Next steps

The Cardinals travel to face the Buccaneers on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.