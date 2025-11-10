Chargers surge back into AFC West race with three straight wins

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have come out of a skid with three straight wins in…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have come out of a skid with three straight wins in a bid to retake the lead in the AFC West.

They were atop the division with three consecutive victories to open the season before dropping three of four. Now, they’re 7-3 and a game behind first-place Denver.

The battered offensive line remains an issue, but part of the answer to improved pass protection for quarterback Justin Herbert may be Trevor Penning. The offensive lineman was acquired from New Orleans last week and could see action this week against Jacksonville.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said after Sunday’s 25-10 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers that rumors of the offensive line’s demise were premature.

What’s working

The Chargers defense dominated on third down against the Steelers, continuing similar efforts against Minnesota and Tennessee. The Steelers were 0 for 9 on third down attempts before converting twice in the game’s closing minutes. The Chargers held QB Aaron Rodgers to 2 of 7 on third-down passes and he was sacked twice. The Vikings were just 3 of 11 and the Titans were 1 of 9 on third down.

What needs help

The offensive line has sustained big losses with season-ending injuries to Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater and Najee Harris. Herbert was sacked five times and hit nine times against the Steelers while tweaking his ankle. “I just got rolled up,” Herbert said. “A little bit of pain.” He finished with 220 passing yards and a touchdown.

Stock up

RB Kimani Vidal did a little bit of everything against the Steelers. He ran for 95 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and also caught a 13-yard pass. “I don’t know if we’ve had a running back that has played that many plays all season,” Harbaugh said. “He had the hot hand and was rolling. Great physical condition, strong. Ran the ball extremely hard, great ball security, no turnovers.”

Stock down

The Chargers are counting down the days until RB Omarion Hampton returns from an ankle injury. The star first-round pick returned to practice on the sideline last week, but isn’t expected back until after the Week 12 bye.

Injuries

Rookie TE Oronde Gadsden left with a sore knee Sunday.

Key number

221 — Yards allowed by the Chargers defense against Pittsburgh, including 156 that came before the Steelers’ lone touchdown late in the game.

Next steps

The Chargers, who are 3-1 on the road, visit the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are second in the AFC South, on Sunday before their Week 12 bye.

