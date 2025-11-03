Chargers’ season at risk as injuries turn offensive line from strength to weakness

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are 6-3 despite using an offensive line that looks nothing like…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are 6-3 despite using an offensive line that looks nothing like they thought it would in August because of numerous injuries.

Joe Alt’s talent and versatility made it possible to overcome challenges but a season-ending high ankle sprain for the second-year offensive tackle threatens to derail the Chargers’ promising season.

Alt needs surgery to repair his right ankle after being injured in the second quarter of a 27-20 win at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He suffered the same injury in a Week 3 loss at the New York Giants, sidelining Alt for three games. The Chargers went 1-2 without Alt in the lineup.

A seamless transition by Alt from right tackle to left tackle allowed the Chargers to manage the loss of Rashawn Slater after he suffered a torn patellar tendon in August, weeks removed from locking up their elite blindside protector with a massive contract extension.

It was Alt’s combination of tenacity and technique that kickstarted the run game, in spite of injuries at the tailback position, and allowed offensive coordinator Greg Roman to unlock the best of quarterback Justin Herbert even as he absorbed a troubling number of hits.

The hints of how Roman and Herbert might adjust going forward were on display against the Titans. Herbert led the team in rushing with 57 yards, mixing in designed runs with a willingness to take off when pass plays broke down.

Herbert was also sacked a season-high six times, so more quick passes and maximum protection looks will have to be integrated into the game plan.

The Chargers came into this season expecting their offensive line to be a strength that would carry the team into Super Bowl contention. Instead, the three players that were supposed to take the group to elite status — Slater, Alt and free-agent signing Mekhi Becton at right guard — have combined to play 632 of a possible 1,851 offensive snaps (34.1%).

Keeping their playoff aspirations intact through Alt’s absence for the rest of the season will depend on mitigating what is now a weakness.

What’s working

The defense is locking back in after some wobbles at the end of September and early October, having allowed one touchdown in the past two weeks against Minnesota and Tennessee. A resurgence from the defensive front is a main contributor, helping generate nine sacks and allowing an average of 61 yards rushing per game in that span.

What needs help

The inconsistent rush offense continues to be a worry, especially since it means asking Herbert to shoulder more of the burden and leave himself open to more physical punishment. Special teams is also showing cracks after allowing a 67-yard punt return touchdown and overcoming shaky long snapping versus Tennessee.

Stock up

There are plenty of names to pick from on the reconfigured defensive line, starting with a second-year breakout by Justin Eboigbe (four sacks, four tackles for loss) and rookie Jamaree Caldwell (four starts, one sack, two tackles for loss) making a smooth transition to the NFL. The early October trade for edge rusher Odafe Oweh has definitely paid off with four sacks and four tackles for loss in four games with the Chargers.

Stock down

It is not a full-on sophomore slump for WR Ladd McConkey, but he hasn’t been quite as sharp this season. The overall numbers are solid, with 47 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns. At the same time, McConkey is making mistakes that didn’t happen as a rookie, be it dropped balls or running the wrong routes.

Injuries

OL Bobby Hart (groin/ankle) was also hurt against Tennessee, which could potentially deprive the Chargers of one of the options to replace Alt this week against Pittsburgh. Rookie RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) is unlikely to be activated off injured reserve until at least the last week of November, coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Key number

11 — Herbert was hit 11 times against Tennessee, his third game this season with at least double digits. He is on pace to set career highs in sacks and hits taken.

Next steps

The Chargers have to face two teams also currently holding AFC playoff positions, Pittsburgh at home on Sunday and Jacksonville on the road on Nov. 16, before they get to the desperately needed bye week.

