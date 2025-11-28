Chargers return from bye trying to get back on track against reeling Raiders, losers of 5 straight

Las Vegas (2-9) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS BetMGM NFL Odds: Chargers by 10 Against…

Las Vegas (2-9) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Chargers by 10

Against the spread: Raiders 4-7; Chargers 4-6-1

Series record: Raiders lead 69-62-2.

Last meeting: Chargers beat Raiders 20-9 in Las Vegas on Sept. 15.

Last week: Raiders lost to Browns 24-10; Chargers lost to Jaguars 35-6 on Nov. 16.

Raiders offense: overall (30), rush (31), pass (25), scoring (T-31).

Raiders defense: overall (T-14), rush (14), pass (18), scoring (23).

Chargers offense: overall (12), rush (17), pass (11), scoring (20).

Chargers defense: overall (5), rush (16), pass (4), scoring (10).

Turnover differential: Raiders minus-3; Chargers minus-1.

Raiders player to watch

RB Ashton Jeanty. New play-caller Greg Olson will try to get more out of the sixth overall pick from Boise State, who ran for 50 yards on 17 carries against Cleveland. Jeanty has one 100-yard game, which came in Week 4 versus Chicago, and has only averaged more than 4 yards per carry twice. The Chargers are in the middle of the pack in rushing defense, so Jeanty could have opportunities to make plays.

Chargers player to watch

QB Justin Herbert has had two weeks to stew over the worst performance of his career, throwing for 81 yards with an interception as Los Angeles was routed in Jacksonville before its bye. A showdown with the Raiders should be just what Herbert needs to get back on track, having thrown 20 touchdowns against two interceptions and posting a 7-3 record in 10 meetings.

Key matchup

Raiders TE Brock Bowers vs. Chargers S Derwin James Jr. The firing of Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly on Sunday happened for many reasons, including an inability to consistently maximize their top passing game playmaker in Bowers. He had five receptions for 103 yards in the season-opening win over New England, and all three of Bowers’ touchdown catches this season came in the 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Nov. 2. In Bowers’ six other games, he is averaging a modest 4.6 receptions for 46.7 yards. If Las Vegas wants to get Bowers on track, the versatile James will be waiting opposite him and ready to show off his formidable skills in coverage.

Key injuries

Raiders: Jeanty hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter versus the Browns, an injury which is not expected to hinder his availability to play this week. LT Kolton Miller (high ankle sprain/fractured ankle) remains out but continues working towards returning this season.

Chargers: RB Omarion Hampton returned to practice this week after missing the past six games because of an ankle injury but won’t be activated off injured reserve yet. DT Otito Ogbonnia (elbow) is questionable to play Sunday after also having his window to resume practicing open.

Series notes

The Chargers have won all three games against the Raiders by double digits since Jim Harbaugh became head coach. … The Chargers are 4-1 against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium despite the strong support the visitors enjoy for their visits to Inglewood, California. Coincidentally, the Raiders’ only win came in 2020 when fans were not allowed to attend because of the pandemic.

Stats and stuff

Las Vegas’ 17 passes defended by defensive linemen is easily the most in the league. Philadelphia is next with 12. … Charles Snowden and Maxx Crosby have intercepted passes. It’s the first time since 2001 the Raiders have had two defensive linemen with an interception in a season since 2001 when Chris Cooper and Darrell Russell made picks. … Bowers has 157 receptions for 1,704 yards, the highest in both categories for any tight end in NFL history through the first 25 games. … Raheem Mostert averages 30.5 yards per kickoff return, second only to the 34.4 average by Buffalo’s Ray Davis…. S Jeremy Chinn needs one sack to become the eighth defensive back since 1982 with six consecutive seasons with at least one. … K Daniel Carlson’s 219 made field goals since he entered the league in 2018 is the most over that span. … A victory would give coach Pete Carroll 173 for his career, which would move him into a tie for 16th with Jeff Fisher. Carroll is tied with Bill Parcells. … In WR Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston and TE Oronde Gadsden II, the Chargers are the only team in the NFL that has four players with at least 35 receptions, 500 yards receiving and two touchdown receptions. … Allen has played the Raiders 19 times and has 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and eight touchdowns against them with three 100-yard outings. … McConkey needs 37 yards to pass Allen (1,829) for second most by a Charger in his first two seasons. John Jefferson had 2,091 yards in his first two years with the team. … Los Angeles is third in the NFL in third down efficiency, converting on 45.8% of its attempts. … The Chargers defense is fifth in the NFL in holding opponents on third down, allowing them to move the chains on 35.6% of their tries. … CB Donte Jackson leads Los Angeles with three interceptions. He has interceptions in each of his past two games against Las Vegas.

Fantasy tip

With Hampton sitting at least one more week, Kimani Vidal is worth a flier as the Chargers’ lead RB. It’s been erratic for Vidal as the starter, posting two 100-yard games and nearly getting a third against Pittsburgh, but also posting a couple of duds. The Raiders’ run defense has been just as up and down — though Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins did manage to score twice last week — and running backs in position to get most of the work in a given game are always in short supply.

___

