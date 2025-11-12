Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out vs. 49ers after surgery for appendicitis

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after having surgery this week for appendicitis, coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday.

Harrison — a second-year receiver out of Ohio State — has played in all nine games this season, catching 34 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns. The Cardinals have suffered a wave of injuries at receiver over the past week, losing Zay Jones (Achilles tendon) and Simi Fehoko (arm), who were both put on injured reserve.

Arizona will go into the 49ers game with Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Xavier Weaver as the team’s main receivers. Andre Baccellia was added to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday.

Wilson likely will be the team’s No. 1 option. The third-year player from Stanford has caught 22 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown.

Gannon also told reporters that linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (ribs) would not play on Sunday and that linebacker Baron Browning had been placed in concussion protocol.

The Cardinals (3-6) have lost five of their past six games.

