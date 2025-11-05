Cardinals QB Kyler Murray heads to injured reserve because of lingering foot injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is going on injured reserve because of a nagging foot injury…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is going on injured reserve because of a nagging foot injury that’s caused him to miss the past three games.

Coach Jonathan Gannon made the announcement Wednesday, one day after confirming that veteran backup Jacoby Brissett would make his fourth straight start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

“Kyler’s going to go on IR,” Gannon said. “We feel like that’s the best thing for him and for us. He’s not fully healthy, ready to go yet, so that makes the most sense.”

Brissett has played well over the past three games — throwing for 860 yards, six touchdowns and one interception — raising the question if Murray would start even if he was healthy. The Cardinals (3-5) snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 32-year-old Brissett completed 21 of 31 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Murray is in the middle of a $230.5 million, five-year contract, but the team’s passing offense ranked just 30th in the league through the five games he played before getting hurt against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 5.

Gannon said a foot injury is particularly tough for Murray because of the quarterback’s skill set, which is highlighted by his ability to scramble and run.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection — who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 — will miss at least seven games this season because of the foot injury. He’ll be eligible to return against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 7.

“Injuries are different for everybody,” Gannon said. “What position they play, how old they are, what we’re asking them to do. For him, it prevents him from being fully healthy to go play.”

Murray’s stint on IR means that three of his past four seasons have been heavily affected by injuries. He missed the final six games of the 2022 season and first nine games of 2023 because of a torn ACL in his right knee.

Brissett has bounced between a starting and backup role throughout his 10 NFL seasons. At 6-foot-4, he provides a much different look in the pocket than the speedy 5-foot-10 Murray, and the offense has been much more effective on play action passes that take longer to develop.

Brissett said the certainty of being the starter for the next few weeks wouldn’t alter his approach to the position.

“It doesn’t really change much for me,” Brissett said. “The cliché answer is you always prepare like you’re the starter, but it’s honestly true. It won’t change how I go about my business.”

