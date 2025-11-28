Cardinals and Buccaneers face off with each team trying to stop a 3-game losing streak

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost three in a row. So have the Arizona Cardinals. Still,…

Still, the two teams are going in opposite directions.

The Buccaneers (6-5) lead a weak NFC South, though their grip on first place has loosened quite a bit following three poor defensive efforts against three winning teams.

The Cardinals (3-8) have almost clinched last place in the NFC West after losing eight of nine.

There’s more at stake for the Buccaneers when the teams meet Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Baker Mayfield will likely try to play through pain after spraining his left shoulder and sitting out the second half of a 34-7 loss to the Rams last week.

He played through worse with the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

“I had dislocated my shoulder completely, had a torn labrum, partial (tear in the) rotator cuff and cracked the bone in the socket, so it’s very different,” Mayfield said. “Now, it’s just truly about pain tolerance management, being able to move around and being able to throw and go from there.”

The Buccaneers enter with a half-game lead over Carolina (6-6) and will face the Panthers twice. Carolina is a double-digit underdog this week against the Rams. Teddy Bridgewater would start if Mayfield can’t go.

“Where we are at right now, we’re viewing the rest of these games must-win situations,” Mayfield said. “I know it’s not, theoretically, but that’s how we’re viewing it, that’s how we’re approaching it and for me, if I am physically able to go, then I’ll do it. … but understanding that if I sit one game out and that provides me to be healthier for down the stretch, then that’s how I am going to look at it. I have to be smart with that, understanding that our sights are still set on the playoffs, but to get there we have to win these games, especially the NFC matchups. (We have) got to look at it that way and it’s kind of a double-edged sword, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Back to Brissett

The game will feature at least one backup quarterback starting. Veteran Jacoby Brissett will make his seventh start for Kyler Murray. He’s averaged 314.5 yards passing and has 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

“We aren’t playing bad. It’s just one or two things in those critical situations to get you over the hump,” Brissett said. “I definitely see it unfolding for us; it’s just a matter of when.”

Sack attack

The Cardinals only have 22 sacks this season but the Buccaneers must be aware of two players: Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell.

Sweat has nine sacks and the 39-year-old Campbell has 5 1/2.

“The fact that Calais Campbell is still playing at the level that he’s playing at is hats off to him,” Bucs offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard said. “Sweat does a really good job coming off the edge.”

Campbell, who is 6-foot-8, 315 pounds, has Mayfield’s attention.

“I don’t know how you’re that big and play for that long,” Mayfield said. “Kudos to him for taking care of his body the right way. I feel like everywhere I’ve been, I’ve had to play him… he keeps following me around.”

Bucky’s back

The Buccaneers are expecting second-year running back Bucky Irving to return after missing seven games because of foot and shoulder injuries.

Irving ran for 1,122 yards and scored eight touchdowns as a rookie while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He had 237 yards rushing and 19 catches for 193 yards and two scores in the first four games this season before going down.

Rachaad White and Sean Tucker played well in his absence so Tampa Bay has excellent depth in the backfield.

“Everyone in that room is a great back,” Irving said. “I don’t look at it as I’m the starter, Rachaad is the starter, (or) Sean Tucker is the starter — we play for one another. I’m trying to bring that to this room and show that whoever is in the game, they can be a lead back, and whoever is in the game, we’ve got to play for one another. When you know you’ve got your brother’s back, everything is going to be all right knowing that you’re out there giving it your all.”

