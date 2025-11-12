Calvin Ridley and Arden Key return to practice for Titans with Simmons still waiting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans show signs of healing up coming off their bye, even if not everyone…

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons signaled on social media he was ready to get back on the field but didn’t practice Wednesday. The three-time Pro Bowl tackle obviously is anxious to return after an injured hamstring Oct. 22 stopped what was the best start of his seven-year career, costing him most of the last three games.

Simmons was one of four Titans not practicing Wednesday, a list that got much shorter than in recent weeks.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the highest-paid player on the Tennessee roster, returned to practice after missing the last three games with an injured hamstring. So did outside linebacker Arden Key, who missed four straight games with a quadricep muscle injury. Both were limited but appreciated the step in the right direction.

“It felt good to get out of the training room,” said Key, who hadn’t played or practiced since getting hurt Oct. 5 during the Titans’ lone win this season.

Ridley played only six offensive snaps and caught the only pass thrown to him for 18 yards in the Oct. 12 loss at Las Vegas. The injury came at the worst possible time with Ridley having turned in his best game this season against Arizona with five catches for 131 yards.

“I feel good, a little rusty, but I feel good,” Ridley said.

The Titans (1-8) need Key back having traded outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones to Baltimore before the NFL deadline last week. Jones had just tied Simmons for the team lead with 4 1/2 sacks.

Nobody needs Ridley back more than quarterback Cam Ward and his fellow rookie wide receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. Ridley still ranks second with 290 yards receiving despite his absence, and the Titans offense is 31st in the NFL managing 162.8 yards passing per game.

Worse, the Titans rank last in the league averaging 14.4 points a game and have scored 11 touchdowns all season. One came on a Dike punt return against the Chargers, the same game linebacker Cody Barton had a pick-6.

Ward is happy to see Ridley back with so many plays designed for the veteran being available once again.

“We get the best guy in our receiver room just with experience and just the way he can take a defense over the top,” Ward said. “That’s something that we’ve missed in and out of weeks without Rid.”

Interim coach Mike McCoy cautioned that while it’s great to get players back, it’s a step in the process to see who can play Sunday when the Titans host Houston (4-5). Asked about Simmons indicating he was ready to play again, McCoy said whether Simmons has a chance to play Sunday depends on the next couple days.

“We’ll see where he’s at,” McCoy said. “I don’t want to say it one way or the other. He’ll go through practice and what he’s doing right now. And then, if he can go through a practice and do that and moving forward, we’ll see in the couple of days where he is at.”

