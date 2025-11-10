Buccaneers still trying to figure out how to go from being a good team to a great one

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the season aiming for more than a division title. Nine games…

Nine games in, the four-time defending NFC South champions are still trying to figure out how to go from being a good team to a great one. They’re leading the division again, but aren’t playing like a team that can go deep in the playoffs.

“The difference between a good and a great team is preparation on a daily basis,” coach Todd Bowles said on Monday. “I don’t think we’re great. We prepare. Most of the time, we’re very good. It’s just one or two guys that have a blank or a (mental error) here or there that costs everybody else, and it’s a different guy each time, and we’ve got to get that fixed.”

The Bucs (6-3) had several lapses in a 28-23 loss at home to the New England Patriots. The defense allowed four plays of 50 yards or more and the offense couldn’t get going after scoring a touchdown on the opening drive. They didn’t score again until the final drive to cut into a 12-point deficit.

Baker Mayfield was critical of his teammates afterward, indicating there were issues in practice that weren’t solved.

“At some point, when the stuff comes up during the week, whether it’s mistakes or things we talk about and then it shows up on Sundays, you have to have some pride about you,” Mayfield said. “You gotta have the fear of that failure and messing up for your teammates when we talk about something, you gotta have better responsibility and accountability for the guys around you and get it fixed.”

With road games coming up against the Bills and Rams, it’ll take an upset for the Buccaneers to avoid dropping to 6-5 after a 6-2 start. However, the schedule then gets softer. Tampa Bay’s final six games are against teams that currently have a losing record.

“We worry about us. We’re not worried about Buffalo until we play on Sunday,” Bowles said. “At this point, every week’s going to be a round-robin tournament. Everybody’s going to be playing for desperation, as we see it anyway. So, we’ve got to take care of the things we’ve got to take care of, correct our mistakes, come out and put our best foot forward, and execute like we know how to execute.”

What’s working

The run game was solid. The Bucs had 113 yards rushing against the NFL’s No. 1 run defense. Sean Tucker became the first running back to go over 50 yards against the Patriots this season. He had 53 on nine carries. Rachaad White added 38 yards on 10 carries. Overall, Tampa Bay averaged 5.4 yards per carry. Still, it seemed the Bucs didn’t stick with the run enough. They ran 21 times and passed 45.

What needs help

The defense gave up way too many big plays, including four of 50 yards or more. Drake Maye completed a TD pass of 72 yards and a 54-yard pass on third-and-14. TreVeyon Henderson ran for TDs of 55 and 69 yards.

Stock up

Emeka Egbuka. The rookie wide receiver was off to a sensational start before a hamstring injury slowed him. Egbuka ended up with six catches for 115 yards and one TD vs. the Patriots.

Stock down

Run defense. They surrendered 166 yards on the ground, including 147 to Henderson with most of it coming on the two long TD runs.

Injuries

LG Ben Bredeson left with a hamstring injury in the first quarter. … RB Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder), WR Chris Godwin (fibula), WR Mike Evans (clavicle), WR Jalen McMillan (neck) and OLB Haason Reddick (knee, ankle) were out. Evans and McMillan are on injured reserve. Irving, Godwin and Reddick are closer to returning.

Key number

5 — The Bucs have only turned the ball over five times this season, including just two interceptions by Mayfield.

Next steps

The Buccaneers visit the Buffalo Bills (6-3) next Sunday. The Bills are coming off an embarrassing 30-13 loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins.

