Buccaneers release 400-plus-pound defensive tackle Desmond Watson from practice squad

Watson, who weighed 464 pounds at the University of Florida’s pro day and was considered the heaviest player in NFL history, hasn’t been on the active roster. He was originally signed by the Buccaneers after going undrafted in April. Watson was released at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad in September.

The 6-foot-6 Watson lost 25 to 30 pounds before the draft but didn’t get a chance to practice with the Buccaneers during training camp because he didn’t lose enough weight. He spent training camp on the non-football injury list.

The Buccaneers signed outside linebacker Benton Whitley to the team’s practice squad and placed running back Josh Williams on the reserve/suspended list.

Whitley has appeared in six games for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants in three seasons. He had 15 1/2 sacks in college at Holy Cross.

Williams was suspended six games by the NFL for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

“It’s unfortunate,” coach Todd Bowles said. “A lot of these guys have trainers and probably don’t know what they’re taking or anything else like that. I don’t know what he did or didn’t (take). I know the kid and he’s a good young man. He’s a very honest young man and forthright and I wish him the best.”

