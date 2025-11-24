Broncos coach Sean Payton highlights Wil Lutz’s consistency as he discusses kicker’s extension

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos returned from their bye refreshed, refocused and, at least in the case of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos returned from their bye refreshed, refocused and, at least in the case of kicker Wil Lutz, richer.

Lutz signed a three-year contract extension over the break, securing his role on the Broncos through 2028.

“First off, he’s earned it,” coach Sean Payton said Monday after the Broncos (9-2) reconvened to begin preparations for their trip to play the Washington Commanders (3-8) this weekend.

Terms of his extension haven’t been revealed. He’s earning $3.9 million this season.

Payton said he huddled with general manager George Paton over the bye week and discussed several players’ futures in Denver.

“The key is not affecting the mojo or how your team’s doing, I’m always sensitive to that, especially when you’re playing well,” Payton said. “Because sometimes those can be difficult discussions.

“But we were able to get Wil done. There’s a couple other players that we’ve reached out to, and I think the key is the communication aspect of it all. But he’s played well, he’s consistent and I think he’s got the respect of the locker room. Like all kickers, there’s ups and downs, but he’s been a great addition for us.”

Lutz’s extension came at about the same time he earned AFC special teams player of the week honors after tying a career high by going 5-for-5 on field goal attempts in Denver’s 22-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The nine-year veteran has also been named AFC special teams player of the month twice during his time in Denver, in November 2023 and October of this season.

This season, Lutz has made 17 of 20 field goals (.850) and has converted on all 24 of his extra point opportunities for 75 points.

His 35-yarder as time expired against the Chiefs was his 13th game-winner of his career and third walk-off field goal this season. He also beat the Giants and Texans with field goals as time expired.

One of Payton’s first moves in Denver was acquiring Lutz from the Saints in 2023.

Payton cycled through 10 kickers in his first decade coaching in the NFL but aside from injuries, Lutz has been his kicker over Payton’s last eight seasons as head coach, five in New Orleans and three in Denver.

“I think it’s good to always be someone’s guy in this league,” Lutz said. “Sean and I have won a lot of games together. We’ve hit some big kicks together. I think it’s just understanding each other. He knows how to kind of get me in the right place. I know how to work under him.

“It’s just a trust thing, right? I’m just grateful, nine out of my 10 seasons have been with him and my one bad year wasn’t with him,” Lutz added. “So, I wouldn’t say that’s why, but yeah, we know how to work with each other and our success together has been fun.”

Notes: Payton declined to say whether CB Pat Surtain II (pectoral strain) or ILB Alex Singleton (testicular cancer surgery) would return to practice this week. … Payton said his top priorities down the stretch are cutting down on penalties and having a better takeaway/turnover margin.

