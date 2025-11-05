Broncos aim to extend lead in AFC West against struggling Raiders

Las Vegas (2-6) at Denver (7-2) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime Video. BetMGM line: Broncos by 9. Against the…

Las Vegas (2-6) at Denver (7-2)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime Video.

BetMGM line: Broncos by 9.

Against the spread: Raiders 3-5, Broncos 4-4-1.

Series record: Raiders lead 76-53-2.

Last meeting: Broncos beat Raiders 29-19 on Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Last week: Raiders lost to Jaguars 30-29, Broncos beat Texans 18-15.

Raiders offense: overall (30), rush (29), pass (24), scoring (29)

Raiders defense: overall (19), rush (16), pass (21), scoring (23)

Broncos offense: overall (13), rush (7), pass (17), scoring (14)

Broncos defense: overall (1), rush (8), pass (6), scoring (4)

Turnover differential: Raiders minus-5; Broncos minus-3.

Raiders player to watch

WR Tre Tucker. He might be in line to be the top wide receiver option now that Jakobi Meyers has been traded to Jacksonville. The third-year pro is having his best season with 32 receptions for 427 yards and four touchdowns, but will need to step up his production even more.

Broncos player to watch

ILB Dre Greenlaw is rounding into form after missing seven games with a strained quadriceps and one more for a suspension. In 48 snaps over two games, the Broncos’ prized free agent addition has 14 tackles and a sack.

Key matchup

TE Brock Bowers versus Denver’s improved defense, albeit without injured star cornerback Pat Surtain II, who matched up on Bowers the previous time these teams played. Helping with the task this time will be Greenlaw and fellow former 49ers star safety Talanoa Hufanga, who have made Denver’s defense much more formidable in the middle of the field.

Key injuries

Raiders: S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (fractured leg) could make his season debut and is listed as questionable. S Isaiah Pola-Mao (hip) and DT Adam Butler (back) also are questionable.

Broncos: Pat Surtain II will miss his second straight game with a strained left pectoral muscle. … TE Nate Atkins (knee) is out again, too. … WR-KR Marvin Mims Jr. hoped to return from a concussion that sidelined him last week, but was ruled out. … S P.J. Locke (neck) had his first full practice Wednesday and is questionable.

Series notes

The Broncos snapped an eight-game skid against the Raiders by sweeping Las Vegas last season. They won 34-18 at home and 29-19 on the road. The Broncos, who visit the Raiders on Dec. 7, are alone atop the AFC West in November for the first time since their most recent Super Bowl-winning season in 2015. They have a one-game edge on the Chargers and a two-game lead on the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the division every year since 2016.

Stats and stuff

Las Vegas’ 13 passes defended by linemen are the most in the league. New Orleans is next with 10. … Brock Bowers has five career games with 10 or more catches, the highest total ever among tight ends in their first two seasons. … Raheem Mostert averages 32.4 yards per kickoff return, the highest in the NFL. … S Jeremy Chinn needs one sack to become the eighth defensive back since 1982 with six consecutive seasons with at least one. … K Daniel Carlson’s 215 made field goals since he entered the league in 2018 are tied with Justin Tucker, who is no longer playing. … A victory would give coach Pete Carroll No. 173 for his career, which would move him into a tie for 16th with Jeff Fisher. Carroll is tied with Bill Parcells. … Las Vegas’ defense has gone into nickel coverage on 28.6% of snaps, the NFL’s lowest rate, according to Next Gen Stats. … The Broncos are off to their best start since their 2015 Super Bowl-winning season. … The Broncos lead the league with 40 sacks and 14 players have gotten one so far, and the Broncos’ plus-31 sack differential is the largest after nine games in NFL history. … Denver has held opponents to under 20% on third down in five games this season, including last week when the Broncos held Houston to 3 of 17 (17.6%). … Four times the Broncos have kept opponents from scoring a touchdown on them. … The Broncos have the league’s longest active home winning streak at nine games. … QB Bo Nix can become the fourth player in NFL history with multiple TD passes in 10 games over his first two seasons on Thursday night. … RB J.K. Dobbins is one of two (Colts’ Jonathan Taylor) with 60 or more yards rushing in eight games this season. … CB Riley Moss has a career-best 10 pass breakups so far.

Fantasy tips

Bowers is coming off a big game in his return from a three-week absence with a knee injury. He caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars last week.

Broncos rookie RB RJ Harvey set career highs with five catches for 51 yards last week against the Texans when he caught his fourth touchdown pass of the season.

