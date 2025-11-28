Brian Schottenheimer’s stewardship helps Cowboys shine through pain of Kneeland’s death

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer has three consecutive victories over Super Bowl-winning coaches in his first year in charge…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer has three consecutive victories over Super Bowl-winning coaches in his first year in charge of the Dallas Cowboys after 25 years as an NFL assistant.

The first winning streak of the season for Dallas has coincided with the club’s return following the death by an apparent suicide of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland during the open week.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott said after a 31-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs — four days after the Cowboys beat last season’s other Super Bowl team, defending champion and NFC East rival Philadelphia — that those three wins in just 11 days were no coincidence. Dallas had to wait almost two weeks to play while processing the loss of Kneeland.

“I just credit him for being the same, being consistent and it’s something that he talks about, but to actually watch him be consistent and be the same man through the adversity and now through some success, right?” Prescott said. “He’s a hell of a leader. He’s the right guy for the job. I know you all see clips of the emotions and guys follow him, but that’s just throughout the day. If you were in every team meeting, you would understand that’s who Schotty is.”

The run that has the Cowboys (6-5-1) over .500 for the first time this year and has kept them in the playoff conversation started with a 33-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and coach Pete Carroll, who won a title with Seattle.

Dallas rallied from a 21-point deficit in the 24-21 victory over Nick Sirianni’s Eagles. The Cowboys, who visit Detroit on Thursday next week, had another poor start against three-time Super Bowl winner Andy Reid when Prescott was intercepted on his second throw of the game and Patrick Mahomes needed just two passes to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones drew plenty of criticism for what was considered a less-than-inspiring hire when he decided to move on from Mike McCarthy and ended up picking Schottenheimer, who had been the offensive coordinator without play-calling duties for McCarthy’s final two seasons.

“Better than I could have hoped for,” Jones, who was holding a turkey leg in his meeting with reporters after the Thanksgiving Day victory, said when asked about that decision. “This team is seeing him really as a head coach evolve as a part of their play. And, boy, that’s really good stuff to build on. I’m seeing great, great tangible things that this team can use next week and in the future.”

Before he had to figure out how to navigate the big emotional swings of an in-season death of a player, Schottenheimer spoke freely and unapologetically of feeling the presence of his late father, Marty Schottenheimer, a 200-game winner as an NFL head coach.

When the Cowboys lost at Carolina — a little less than a month before Kneeland died — Schottenheimer’s aunt and uncle gave him one of his dad’s playing cards. “No. 57. Boston Patriots,” Schottenheimer said.

The coach said he has carried the card in pocket the past couple of games, even had to get a staff member to retrieve it before the win over the Eagles because he forgot it.

“When times are a little bit difficult, I talk to him and now I can feel his presence with me holding that football card,” Schottenheimer said. “It just reminds me, I want to make him proud. I think he’s a legendary football coach, but like I said, he was an incredible and better person and father and leader of men.”

Schottenheimer is having to lead in ways he couldn’t have imagined in his head-coaching debut.

What’s working

Prescott had his fourth 300-yard game against the Chiefs, tops in the NFL. He bounced back from the early interception to finish 27 of 39 for 320 yards with two touchdowns and recorded his seventh 100-plus passer rating at 100.4.

What needs help

The Cowboys have been fortunate the past two games that fumbles at critical moments didn’t hurt them. KaVontae Turpin had one of those fumbles against the Eagles, then bailed out George Pickens against the Chiefs by scrambling to recover Pickens’ fumble inside the Kansas City 10-yard line in the fourth quarter. Without Brandon Aubrey’s field goal on the next play, Dallas would have ended up tied at 28-all when the Chiefs scored their subsequent touchdown.

Stock up

Lamb answered a drop-filled game against the Eagles with Dallas’ first touchdown catch before finishing with team highs of seven catches for 112 yards. Lamb and Pickens have at least 75 yards receiving apiece in four of the past six games.

Stock down

RB Jaylon Blue has blown a good opportunity to be the backup as a rookie after Miles Sanders’ season-ending knee injury early. He was a healthy scratch again for the Kansas City game, when Malik Davis had a 43-yard touchdown run. Davis was added to the practice squad during the season and is the firm No. 2 behind Javonte Williams.

Injuries

Jones said Friday he expects CB Trevon Diggs to return against the Lions. The 2021 All-Pro hasn’t played since sustaining a concussion in an accident at home Oct. 16. He has also been dealing with a knee issue.

Key number

35.1% — The Cowboys’ third-down percentage on defense in three games since acquiring star DT Quinnen Williams. That would be in the top five in the league for the entire season in a category Dallas has ranked last most of the year.

Next steps

The Lions ended a six-game losing streak against Dallas with a 49-7 victory at AT&T Stadium last season. It was the worst home loss of the Jones era. He bought the team in 1989.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.